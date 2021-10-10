    • October 10, 2021
    Texans Halftime: Davis Mills Show Against Patriots

    The Texans lead the Patriots at halftime
    Author:

    HOUSTON -- What a difference a week can make. 

    In a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Houston Texans looked lost. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills threw four interceptions and couldn't complete over 100 yards on the afternoon while the run game was all but diminished. 

    But this week, Houston leads 15-9 over the New England Patriots entering the second half. No, not every drive culminated in big-time scores or highlight-reel plays, but consistency has been key.

    Especially from Mills. 

    The improving quarterback torched New England's secondary through the first 30 minutes of play. He connected with tight end Antony Auclair for an 11-yard touchdown pass to give Houston the early 6-0 lead. 

    READ MORE: Job Review: How Texans Owner Cal McNair Judges New GM Nick Caserio

    On the ensuing drive, he delivered a strike to wide receiver Chris Moore, who beat an outstretched Patriots' JC Jackson for a 67-yard touchdown pass.

    On the team's final first-half drive, Texans coach David Culley got aggressive. On two fourth downs, the first-year head coach elected to try to convert instead of punting. On both plays, Houston was successful and capped off a 40-yard reception to Chris Conley with a 33-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn. 

    READ MORE: Danny Amendola & Texans NFL Week 5 Inactives & Injuries vs. Patriots

    Throws weren't forced. Passes were on-point and Mills looked confident leading the offense against the six-time Super Bowl champs. For the half, the rookie finish 12 of 16 passing for 201 yards and two scores. 

    On the flipside, Patriots' rookie quarterback Mac Jones made his own success. He completed 74 percent of his passes for 122 yards and led the Patriots on an opening series that culminated in a 4-yard touchdown run from Damien Harris. 

    Jones kept New England's next drive with a shovel pass to tight end Hunter Henry. On the next play, he connected with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for a 9-yard gain. Kicker Nick Folk made a 52-yard field goal to bring New England back within six. 

    Last week, perhaps the biggest storyline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was New England's inability to run. A historic run-centric offense under the direction of Bill Belichick, the Patriots recorded minus-1 yard in that game. 

    Today, Harris recorded eight carries for 27 yards. The former Alabama running did, however, fumble before crossing the goal line in the second quarter thanks to a nifty strip by Texans' cornerback Terrance Mitchell. 

    READ MORE: How to Watch - Can Houston Find End Zone vs. Patriots?

    The ball would be recovered by Texans' defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson for a touchback.

    Jones averaged 8.1 yards per throw while Mills averaged 12.2. New England is set to receive to begin the second half. 

    Be sure to stick with TexansDaily for up to date information following today's game. 

