If Houston Texans Have No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick: QB or Pass Rush?

In a projected mock ... Houston elects to stick with Davis Mills in 2022 and drafts a former Pac 12 rival with the No. 1 pick.

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has a plan. The ultimate goal? Davis Mills is the long-term answer at quarterback.

Mills, who was drafted No. 67 overall out of Stanford, is expected to be in the running for Texans starting quarterback job for years to come. After all, Houston wouldn't use its first pick in the NFL Draft if they didn't think his skills would transfer over.

Right?

Mills, the team's recent third-round selection, will have one season to prove he's the right answer under center. If all goes according to plan, he should win the job over Tyrod Taylor at some point and prove his skills will be the ones needed at NRG Stadium.

If that's the case, Caserio can turn his attention to the 2022 NFL Draft by fixing the defense. In USA Today's Luke Easterling's recent mock draft, that exactly what seems to be the course of action.

READ MORE: Brevin Jordan: Breakout Rookie Star TE for Houston Texans?

Easterling still has the Texans landing the No. 1 pick next April. However, Mills in this scenario will have shown enough to where Caserio would be willing to pass on UNC's Sam Howell, Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler or Liberty's Malik Willis.

Instead, Houston fixes its pass rush by adding Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The junior Ducks defensive end started the 2020 season off slow, but the motor kicked into high gear for the close. He recorded at least one sack and four pressures in the final three outings, plus he tallied at least five tackles.

Earlier this offseason, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah compared Thibodeaux to former Dallas Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware. This season, it is expected for the 6-foot-5 defender to play a more hybrid role of both a three-point stance and a standing nine-tech to better his chances at pressuring the quarterback.

READ MORE: Texans 2022 NFL Draft: Will Kayvon Thibodeaux Be DeMarcus Ware 2.0?

Ware became a pass-rush student and constantly added to his game, improving along the way. That will be the challenge for Thibodeaux. If he puts in the work, the sky is the limit. - Daniel Jeremiah

Houston added Shaq Lawson from Miami and is expecting big things from third-year defensive end Charles Omenihu. If both struggle — or even if they perform well — one can never have too many pass rushers on the roster.

And Thibodeaux? He's special.

Easterling also provides Mills a weapon on the inside with Clemson's Justyn Ross as the No. 33 selection. Ross, who was projected to be a first-round pick entering 2020, missed all last season due to a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine that required surgery.

As reported by All Clemson's Owen Watterson, Ross will see more reps in the slot. For Houston, this would be a no-brainer to pair with Brandin Cooks and rookie Nico Collins on the outside for years to come.

Mills has the pressure riding on him, but Houston has faith in the new gunslinger. If all goes according to plan, the Texans could be winning next offseason with a steal of a franchise quarterback and the addition of Thibodeaux.

CONTINUE READING: SI Top 200 Fantasy Players: Which Texans Make the List?