Houston Texans Have Five Players on Injury Report Before Ravens Game on Christmas
While the Houston Texans get the joy of playing on Christmas Day against the Baltimore Ravens, there is plenty to frown upon for the club. Their season of seeing key injuries derail their high expectations from August continues.
On Sunday, star wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a season-ending knee injury with many diagnoses coming. He will join Stefon Diggs on the sideline for the rest of the season with their knee injuries.
Ahead of the Texans' matchup with the Ravens, five players are listed on the injury report with some sort of injury designation.
Non-participant:
- DT Foley Fatukasi, ankle
- OG Shaq Mason, knee
- OL Juice Scruggs, foot
Limited participant:
- DE Will Anderson Jr., hand
- DT Denico Autry, knee
There's a good chance Houston is without trench members on both sides of the ball, which is quite a brutal blow against a team like the Ravens, with two massive threats in the backfield.
Fortunately, the Texans have secured a playoff bid with the AFC South being locked up with two games to go in the regular season.
