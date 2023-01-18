Is 49ers Coach Demeco Ryans What Houston Texans Need?

With an interview with the Houston Texans set for Friday, is 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans the perfect candidate for the job?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will interview San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans on Friday. But before Ryans became one of the top coaching candidates of the offseason, he played 10 years in the league as an All-Pro linebacker.

The Texans drafted Ryans with the no. 33 pick of the 2006 NFL Draft. As a player, Ryans helped create a foundation for a franchise four years removed from its inaugural season.

He helped the Texans improve their subpar talent on the defensive side of the ball and could replicate his success in Houston as a head coach.

As the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, Ryans has been at the helm of one of the league's best defensive teams.

This past season, the 49ers (13-4) recorded a league-best 13 takeaways while averaging just 16.3 points per game. And over his two-year tenure, San Francisco held its opponents to 18.9 points.

Ryans' track record as a player and coach makes him a pleasing candidate, given that the Texans' linebacker corps has been subpar at best over the last three seasons.

The knowledge Ryans has at the position would be beneficial to second-year prospects Christian Harris and Jake Hansen — who showcased promise under former coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

During his playing days for the Texans, Ryans recorded 636 tackles, 25 quarterback hits, 8.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions. As one of the most well-known players in franchise history, the potential hiring of Ryans would also spark new life within the fan base.

Houston has also interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who was the first to interview. The Texans followed Johnson's interview with Philadelphia Eagles defensive and offensive coordinators Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen and former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

Johnson withdrew his name from the Texans' coaching search on Tuesday.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.