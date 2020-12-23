Cole is Ed Block Courage Award Winner

The award is given to players who overcome great adversity

HOUSTON - Dylan Cole's teammates see the hard work and Wednesday he saw it first hand.

The Houston Texans voted Cole the team's 2020 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

The award is given to a player to "recognize extra efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity."

Cole certainly personifies what the award is about.

He was undrafted out of Missouri State before catching on with the Texans in 2017. He would see playing time early that season before a hamstring injury knocked out the middle of his season. The next season he'd again miss a big chunk in the middle of the season via injury. His 2019 season finished with him on injured reserve due to a torn ACL.

This season Cole was almost ready to go out of the gate for the Texans. He played six of the first seven weeks for the team before landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to being in close contact with linebacker Jacob Martin. Cole said his back injury, plus inability to practice, ultimately led to the team placing him on injured reserve.

"It's something I can't digest right now," Cole said. "It's something I'll definitely tell my kids and grandkids when this is all over."

The recipient of the award typically attends a trophy ceremony but this year the ceremony has been canceled due to precautions with COVID-19.

Cole is the first inside linebacker to win the award since Brian Cushing won it in 2013. He joins Cushing and Demeco Ryans as the only inside linebackers to win the award for the Texans.

Last year's safety Justin Reid won last season. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver won the award in 2007. Former defensive tackle Seth Payne, quarterback Matt Schaub, Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, and tackle Duane Brown are some other notable winners of the award.

Cole is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.