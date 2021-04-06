Texans Host Former Packers Starter In NFL Free Agency

The Houston Texans may have raised eyebrows around the NFL community with their recent flurry of free-agent signings, but it appears they may not yet be finished.

The Houston Texans appear far from finished with their foray into free agency (Try saying that twice in a row), having hosted two more players this week.

According to the transaction wire, the Texans were visited by both offensive lineman Lane Taylor and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson on Monday.

Per Aaron Wilson, Houston isn't the only team keeping an eye on Taylor, who has made 79 NFL starts to date, all of which came for the Green Bay Packers.

Houston's interest in the Martin, Texas, native is unsurprising given that current offensive line coach James Campen worked in the same role for the Packers until 2018, as mentioned by Wilson.

Taylor would likely be yet another short-term signee given that he has played just three games in the last two seasons, occupying an IR spot for the majority.

However, if his ACL injury is behind him, Taylor would be a shrewd acquisition that could battle for a backup guard spot on this Texans roster and provide a solid 'Plan B' should either presumptive starters Max Scharping or Marcus Cannon struggle during the season.

Meanwhile, Johnson played a full 16-game calendar last season for the first time in his career. The now-former Minnesota Vikings standout recorded 1.5 sacks and 44 combined tackles on the season, finishing with a lowly 35.3 grade per Pro Football Focus.

The Texans lacked any consistency on the defensive line last season, struggling to find a replacement for departed defensive tackle D.J. Reader. Johnson would, at the very least, provide competition for a backup role next season.

