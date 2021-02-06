Texans Watt Reveals Thoughts On NFL Future: '4 More Years'?

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt discusses how long he see's his playing career continuing, and what he plans on doing next.

The immediate future of Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is an unknown. Rumors have been circulating for some time that his time in the Lone Star State is all but over, however, as it stands nothing is certain. But for Watt, this uncertainty goes far beyond this coming season.

In a recent conversation with England soccer captain Harry Kane, Watt discussed what the future holds for him.

"That's a fantastic question, especially at this exact moment," admitted Watt.

"I wish I knew the answer to that. My whole life I've always had a five-year plan and knew exactly where I wanted to be and knew exactly what I wanted to do, I knew I wanted to play in the NFL. In high school I knew I wanted to play in college, I knew exactly what I wanted to do. This is really one of the first times in my life that I don't know exactly what I want to do in five years because I'm nearing the end of my career."

Watt will be 32 come Week 1 of the 2021 season, but while many would consider this to be a good age to consider the next step, the former Wisconsin Badger appears to have no plant to retire... yet.

"I probably have two, three, four years left," said Watt.

Texans fans will be hoping he is able to finish his career at NRG Stadium, where he has long been both the face of the franchise and one of the faces of the league.

But regardless of where he plays out his final seasons, the next step is imminent, and at this point, a mystery.

"I think that there's a part of me that says I want to go away from the limelight and go away from everything and just coach some high school football, spend some time with my wife and relax and unwind," said Watt.

"But then there's the other part of me that knows I'm a competitor at heart and that I want to stay and I want to work and I want to do something great. So, I really don't know and it's both scary and exciting at the same time because there's so many opportunities."

As you can see in the above video, for most of this season, Watt's stated goal was "to bring the city of Houston a championship.''

Things, however, do change.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has spent all 10 of his seasons in the league with the Texans, garnering constant media coverage and fan attention, as much for his on-field heroics as his philanthropy.

As such, who can blame him for wanting to take a moment to smell the roses? And eventually, when it is time for a career change, former Walter Payton Man of the Year will likely have a multitude of options.

He has already dabbled in working on the silver screen in the 2016 movie 'Bad Moms,' while he has hosted both Saturday Night Live and his own TV series 'Ultimate Tag' alongside his brothers T.J. and Derek of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And of course, as he mentioned, coaching could be an option. There is no shortage of teams at every level that would jump at the opportunity to have a person of his caliber on their staff. And if we are being honest, if his pre-game speeches are anything to go by, Watt would be able his players running through brick walls for him.

Whatever Watt does next, he'll have left behind one of the most remarkable NFL careers to date.

One that, Houston fans likely hope, has him retiring as a Texan.

