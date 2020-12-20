Texans Inactives: All on David Johnson at Running Back

The depth in the secondary for the Houston Texans will be tested, while David Johnson will be the lone running back with experience against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Houston Texans are in Indianapolis to face the Colts in NFL Week 15 action. It is the second time the two teams have met this season with the Colts escaping two weeks ago after a botched Texans snap near the end of the game.

Houston will be without some key pieces for their attempt at revenge.

Here are the Texans' inactives for NFL Week 15:

Duke Johnson, Running Back

C.J. Prosise, Running Back

Phillip Gaines, Cornerback

John Reid, Cornerback

Charlie Heck, Offensive Tackle

Josh McCown, Quarterback

Andrew Brown, Defensive Tackle

It will be David Johnson as the team's main running back with Buddy Howell and rookie Scottie Phillips serving as the backups. Duke Johnson has a neck injury while Prosise has an ankle injury. With Prosise being down, Keke Coutee will likely be the kick returner for the team on Sunday.

Philip Gaines has a knee injury and John Reid has a neck injury. Anthony Chesley is a promotion from the practice squad for the second straight week. He will provide depth at cornerback and on special teams. Keion Crossen will likely start across from Vernon Hargreaves at cornerback.

Charlie Heck has been active for one game all season. He remains a potential active player only when there is an injury at offensive tackle.

Josh McCown is inactive again as the Texans are healthy at quarterback.