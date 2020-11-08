The Houston Texans announced their inactive players for NFL Week 9 action in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

Bradley Roby, Cornerback

Charlie Heck, Tackle

Kyle Emmanuel, Linebacker

Isaiah Coulter, Wide Reciever

Bradley Roby didn't travel with the team and it wasn't COVID-19 or injury-related. The Houston Chronicle says it is for "disciplinary reasons.'' It is unfortunate to

Even with a new starter for the Jaguars at quarterback not having Roby is a big problem for the Texans. He is the lone consistent cornerback on the team. This means more time for Philip Gaines who has had a rough time on the field whenever he's seen it. It should be Vernon Hargreaves teaming with Gaines as the starting cornerbacks.

Charlie Heck is inactive, as usual. The rookie hasn't played this season.

Kyle Emmanuel is out with a concussion. He could have seen sparing work with the linebackers hit by COVID-19.

Isaiah Coulter is not ready to make his NFL debut. He has just started practicing recently. With him being inactive, Keke Coutee is active once again.

Coutee hasn't played since the Texans lost to the Ravens in their second game of the season. It isn't known how much he could play, but being active is a positive change from the past month or so.

Both the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jags are struggling as one-win teams as they ready for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Florida.