Texans Inactives: Depth Set to Be Tested with Key Players Down

The Texans will have their depth tested like never before this season, as they head into their matchup at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears hurting at multiple positions

The Houston Texans have plenty of key players missing in their showdown with the Bears in Chicago.

It will be the toughest challenge of their depth all season with key cornerbacks and offensive players down.

Here are the Texans' inactives for NFL Week 14:

Josh McCown, Quarterback

Charlie Heck, Offensive Tackle

Hjalte Froholdt, Guard

John Reid, Cornerback

Phillip Gaines, Cornerback

Pharoh Brown, Tight End

Brandin Cooks, Wide Receiver

The biggest player down on this list is starting wide receiver, Brandin Cooks. The Texans will be down to practice squad promotions Chad Hansen and Steven Mitchell along with rookie Isaiah Coulter making his NFL debut as their outside wide receivers. Keke Coutee will be the team's primary slot presence for the game,

Hansen was solid last week going over 100 yards in his first NFL action since 2017. This will be Mitchell's seventh NFL game. He has played sparingly the past two weeks for the Texans.

Charlie Heck has been inactive all season but one game. Hjalte Froholdt has yet to make his Texans debut.

The depth in the secondary will be tested this week with Phillip Gaines and John Reid missing due to injury. Keion Crossen was banged up this week but should be forced into duty with the lack of depth. Newly signed from the practice squad Jonathan Owens will be asked to contribute as well.

Josh McCown being inactive means A.J. McCarron is good as the backup after a questionable game designation. A concussion has Pharoh Brown down this week meaning the potential for more Kahale Warring.