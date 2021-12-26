Amendola Among Inactives for Texans

HOUSTON – Houston Texans veteran receiver Danny Amendola is inactive Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He was activated Saturday from injured reserve-designated for return after returning to practice this week.

Amendola, 35, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery for a torn meniscus. He has 17 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown on 29 targets since signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract. He missed four games with a strained hamstring earlier this season.

Top receiver Brandin Cooks is on the COVID-19/reserve list. The Texans will lean on receivers Nico Collins, Chris Moore and Chris Conley, along with tight ends Brevin Jordan and Jordan Akins.

Starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell out one day after being activated from the COVID list. Lonnie Johnson Jr. is also on that list.

The Texans will rely on defensive backs Desmond King, Tavierre Thomas and Tremon Smith.

Running back David Johnson is out, as expected, due to a quadriceps injury that prevented him from practicing all week. Rex Burkhead will be the primary back against the Chargers.

Starting linebacker and defensive captain Christian Kirksey, starting defensive end Jacob Martin, starting right guard Justin McCray and starting cornerback Mitchell were activated from the COVID list, along with safety Terrence Brooks. The Texans could start McCray at one guard spot opposite Max Scharping with Lane Taylor still on the COVID list.

Martin and Walker could start at defensive end. Also on the COVID list are defensive linemen Jon Greenard, Maliek Collins, Roy Lopez, Jaleel Johnson and Jordan Jenkins.

Left tackle Tytus Howard and center Justin Britt are on the COVID-19 list.

Jonathan Owens is preparing to start opposite Justin Reid at safety with Eric Murray on the COVID list.

The Texans elevated several players from the practice squad, including kicker Dominik Eberle to fill in Ka'imi Fairbairn (COVID).

They also called up receiver Jalen Camp, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, offensive linemen Jake Eldrenkamp and Jordan Steckler, defensive back T.J. Green, defensive end Demone Harris, fullback Paul Quessenberry, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebackers Connor Strachan and Josh Watson.

Rookie offensive lineman Carson Green is inactive along with quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).