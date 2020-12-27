Texans Inactives: Running Back Shuffle Continues

The Texans turn to David Johnson and others with depth players inactive this week

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are without running back Duke Johnson yet again. He was listed as out for the game on the team's injury report on Friday.

Here are the rest of the inactive players for the Texans.

Duke Johnson, Running Back

C.J. Prosise, Running Back

Josh McCown, Quarterback

Phillip Gaines, Cornerback

Isaiah Coulter, Wide Reciever

READ MORE: Why Won't Cowboys' Will McClay Come Home As Texans GM?

Johnson missed last week's game against the Colts with the same injury. David Johnson and Buddy Howell should be the primary ball carriers with Prosise also down. Scottie Phillips should also see some work.

Prosise is a surprise inactive for the team considering he was able to practice this week. Scottie Phillips handled kick return duties last week with Prosise out against the Colts.

Duke Johnson has 235 yards rushing and 249 yards receiving to go along with his two touchdowns.

McCown is inactive as the Texans have a healthy duo of quarterbacks in Deshaun Watson and A.J. McCarron.

READ MORE: 'Football Flirt': Texans Should Hire Coach Urban Meyer

Phillip Gaines has been injured and despite the depleted depth, it seems he can't go for the Texans against the Bengals.

Isaiah Coulter has been surpassed on the depth chart by Chad Hansen who was on the practice squad and is now on the active roster. Steven Mitchell was elevated from the practice squad as a replacement for a player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He is also ahead of Coulter as well.

Charlie Heck is active for the second time this season. He will be the team's swing tackle as Roderick Johnson takes over at right tackle for the injured Tytus Howard.

Rookie cornerback John Reid is also active on Sunday after injuries had him down for multiple weeks.