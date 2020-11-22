SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Inactives: Tunsil OUT vs. Patriots

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced their inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 11 game with the New England Patriots. 

READ MORE: Inside The AFC South: Good Calls

Laremy Tunsil, Left Tackle

Josh McCown, Quarterback

Isaiah Coulter, Wide Receiver

Senio Kelemete, Guard

Cullen Gillaspia, Fullback

Nate Orchard, Defensive End

Laremy Tunsil's absence is the second of his Texans career. He missed one game via injury last season and did not play in the Week 17 game against the Titans. His inactive status means rookie tackle Charlie Heck is active for the first time this year. Heck is likely to be the swing tackle for the Texans. 

READ MORE: Do Texans Have a Tunsil Problem?

McCown isn't necessary when A.J. McCarron is healthy and active. 

Isaiah Coulter is again down due to the depth of the outside receivers. The departure of DeAndre Carter has Keke Coutee active as special-teams depth and another slot pass catcher if Randall Cobb is out of the game. 

Senio Kelemete is still dealing with the effects of the concussion he suffered a couple of weeks ago. Max Scharping is the starter in his place. 

Cullen Gillaspia is lightly used when active primarily playing on special teams. 

Nate Orchard just joined the team recently and is likely still getting acclimated. This means Charles Omenihu should be back in the defensive line rotation for the Texans after missing last with a hamstring injury.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside The AFC South: Good Calls

For the Week 11 edition of Inside the Houston Texans & AFC South, we look at the best coaching decisions from each team this season.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Elevate LB to Roster, Add RB Reinforcement

The Houston Texans elevated some depth on defense from the practice squad and strengthened their offense ahead of the game with the Patriots

CodyStoots

Injury Report: Texans Vet Getting Season-Ending Surgery

As the Houston Texans prepare to host the New England Patriots on Sunday, the two teams have a combined 22 players listed as questionable - and a Houston vet is going to be lost for the season

Anthony R Wood

Do Texans Have a Tunsil Problem?

The Houston Texans could be without Laremy Tunsil on Sunday against the Patriots, and their options to replace him are limited.

CodyStoots

Texans DC Anthony Weaver On Defensive Critics: 'Bullsh*t'

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver addresses critics of the performances of his defensive staff during an impassioned press conference

Anthony R Wood

Injury Report: Key Players Still Ailing for Texans

The Houston Texans have key players still dinged up ahead of their matchup with the Patriots

CodyStoots

McNair: Easterby Won't Be Texans GM, Role TBD

Ownership has spoken about Jack Easterby's future, but it still is unclear where he fits for the Houston Texans.

CodyStoots

Injury Report: Two Texans Starters Hit By Illness

As the Houston Texans prepare to host the New England Patriots, two of Romeo Crennel's starters have been hit by an illness.

Anthony R Wood

NFL Power Rankings: Texans The Wrong Side Of 30

In SI's latest NFL power rankings the Houston Texans continue to occupy the cheap seats as they prepare for Bill Belichick and the resurgent New England Patriots.

Anthony R Wood

Texans President: Easterby Won't be General Manager

The Houston Texans team president tried to clear the air on the future of Jack Easterby, but did he clear it up enough?

CodyStoots