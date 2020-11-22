Texans Inactives: Tunsil OUT vs. Patriots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced their inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 11 game with the New England Patriots.

Laremy Tunsil, Left Tackle

Josh McCown, Quarterback

Isaiah Coulter, Wide Receiver

Senio Kelemete, Guard

Cullen Gillaspia, Fullback

Nate Orchard, Defensive End

Laremy Tunsil's absence is the second of his Texans career. He missed one game via injury last season and did not play in the Week 17 game against the Titans. His inactive status means rookie tackle Charlie Heck is active for the first time this year. Heck is likely to be the swing tackle for the Texans.

McCown isn't necessary when A.J. McCarron is healthy and active.

Isaiah Coulter is again down due to the depth of the outside receivers. The departure of DeAndre Carter has Keke Coutee active as special-teams depth and another slot pass catcher if Randall Cobb is out of the game.

Senio Kelemete is still dealing with the effects of the concussion he suffered a couple of weeks ago. Max Scharping is the starter in his place.

Cullen Gillaspia is lightly used when active primarily playing on special teams.

Nate Orchard just joined the team recently and is likely still getting acclimated. This means Charles Omenihu should be back in the defensive line rotation for the Texans after missing last with a hamstring injury.