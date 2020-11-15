SI.com
Texans Inactives vs. Browns: Two Starters on the Lines Down

CodyStoots

The Houston Texans announced their inactive players for NFL Week 10 on the road in Cleveland against the Browns in a noon CT start. 

READ MORE: Could Texans Keep Romeo Crennel as Coach?

Charles Omenihu, Defensive End

Josh McCown, Quarterback

Charlie Heck, Tackle

Senio Kelemete, Guard

Isaiah Coulter, Wide Reciever

Keke Coutee, Wide Reciever

A hamstring injury has Charles Omenihu down. He has played quite a bit for the Texans at defensive end but also has bumped inside on passing downs. His replacements should be Carlos Watkins and Ross Blacklock primarily. Corey Liuget, who was elevated from the practice squad, should also see some reps along the defensive line. 

Josh McCown just got into the building this week and is the third quarterback on the roster. Considering he is on the Texans due to proximity to his Texas home it makes sense he wouldn't travel. A.J. McCarron is the team's backup quarterback. McCown should be inactive for the rest of the year unless the health of McCarron or Deshaun Watson changes. 

READ MORE: McCown Reveals Thoughts On His Texans ‘Home’

Senio Kelemete is out with a concussion meaning Max Scharping returns to the offensive line. Charlie Heck is active for the first time this season as potential depth. 

Charlie Heck is inactive, as usual. The rookie has not played this season. 

Isaiah Coulter is inactive again. With the outside wide receivers healthy he might not be able to make it on the field. Kenny Stills is healthy but hasn't even factored into the offense much this season. Having the rookie active instead of another position would be repetitive. 

Keke Coutee is back on the bench. He was active last week but didn't see any significant snaps. His tumultuous time with the Texans continues. 

