Texans Inactives vs Titans Week 6

CodyStoots

The Houston Texans announced their inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 6 matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. 

Jordan Akins, Tight End

Peter Kalambayi, Linebacker

Buddy Howell, Running back

Charlie Heck, Tackle

Cornell Armstrong, Cornerback

Keke Coutee, Wide Reciever 

Akins is the most notable absence as he is the team's starting tight end. He was expected inactive today after he didn't travel with the team. Kalambayi and Howell also didn't travel. 

Darren Fells and Pharoh Brown will be the tight ends today. Deshaun Watson found Fells last week for a 44-yard catch and run score. 

Charlie Heck has yet to be active this season. Cornell Armstrong was a healthy scratch last week and was listed as questionable this week heading into the game. 

Keke Coutee is yet again a healthy scratch. The third-year passcatcher has only played against the Ravens so far this season. In the game against Baltimore, he fumbled the ball and the Ravens returned it for a touchdown. 

It would seem like it Coutee is only making it on the field for the Texans if there is an injury in the wide receiver room. He has been healthy but the mistake against the Ravens combined with some late-season mistakes last year have kept Coutee in the dog house. 

"He is working hard in practice like all the other guys are," interim head coach Romeo Crennel said this week about Coutee. "Sometimes you have to kind of wait your turn and then when you get that opportunity, take advantage of it."

With the team potentially bringing rookie Isiah Coutler off injured reserve, Coutee's time in Houston could be coming to a close. 

