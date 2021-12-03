Texans Get Key Contributors Back At Practice

Houston gets three key contributors back at practice from illness

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran receiver Brandin Cooks returned to practice after missing the previous two days with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Cooks leads the Texans with 62 receptions for 704 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Chris Conley (18 receptions, 223 yards, one touchdown) and starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell (44 tackles, one interception, three forced fumbles) also returned to practice.

The Texans (2-9) play host to the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) on Sunday. Houston is coming off a 21-14 loss to the New York Jets.

Running back David Johnson (illness) didn't practice, along with safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), defensive end DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), center-guard Justin McCray (concussion protocol) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter). Wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee surgery) is expected to be out three to four games and his status for the remainder of the season is undetermined.

Starting defensive ends Jon Greenard (foot) and Jacob Martin (shin) have practiced all week on a limited basis.

The Texans offensive line is expected to be comprised of left tackle Tytus Howard, left guard Lane Taylor, right guard Max Scharping and right tackle Charlie Heck on against Indianapolis.

Veteran center Justin Britt has practiced all week and is trending toward potentially returning Sunday. He would need to be activated from injured reserve-designated for return to play. If he can't go, rookie Jimmy Morrissey would start his fourth game in a row.

Starting linebacker Christian Kirksey (thumb surgery) has practiced all week after being designated for return from injured reserve, and is another candidate to be back against the Colts.