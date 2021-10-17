What Were First-Half Problems For Texans vs. Colts?

A 10-3 score is quite manageable compared to how the offense has looked.

Never trust just the score. It only tells one part of the story.

The Houston Texans might be down 10-3, but the Indianapolis Colts have seen their fair share of mistakes as well. Outside of one big throw from QB Carson Wentz, the score would be tied heading into the second half.

Wentz connected with wide receiver Parris Campbell on a 51-yard touchdown during the team's second drive to make it 7-0. Prior to that throw, the longest pass of the day was a 17-yard completion to Michael Pittman Jr.

Currently, Wentz is 9 of 15 passing for 185 yards and the touchdown. The Texans' defense has only tallied one sack and two pressures since kickoff. Houston's run defense has stepped up, however, allowing just 18 total yards on the ground.

On the flip side, rookie QB Davis Mills is making something out of nothing. He currently is 17 of 23 passing for 139 yards and has a passer rating of 88.9. His longest throw of the day came in the form of a 20-yard reception to Brandin Cooks.

Houston's makeshift offensive line is allowing pressure up the middle. The team will be without Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil for the next month following surgery on his thumb, while starting right tackle Marcus Cannon will miss the remainder of the season due to back surgery.

The Texans must find stability in pass protection for Mills to stand a chance of completing a comeback. Having a secondary runner could help as well. Mark Ingram leads the way with 51 rushing yards.

Both David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay have combined for just five yards.

Indianapolis will receive the ball to begin the third quarter. Hopefully, Houston's defense is ready for a quick three-and-out.