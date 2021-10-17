    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Houston Halftime: Can Texans Turn It Around In Second Half At Colts?

    A 10-3 score is quite manageable compared to how the offense has looked.
    Author:

    Never trust just the score. It only tells one part of the story

    The Houston Texans might be down 10-3, but the Indianapolis Colts have seen their fair share of mistakes as well. Outside of one big throw from QB Carson Wentz, the score would be tied heading into the second half. 

    Wentz connected with wide receiver Parris Campbell on a 51-yard touchdown during the team's second drive to make it 7-0. Prior to that throw, the longest pass of the day was a 17-yard completion to Michael Pittman Jr. 

    Currently, Wentz is 9 of 15 passing for 185 yards and the touchdown. The Texans' defense has only tallied one sack and two pressures since kickoff. Houston's run defense has stepped up, however, allowing just 18 total yards on the ground. 

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16975869
    Play

    What Were First-Half Problems For Texans vs. Colts?

    A 10-3 score is quite manageable compared to how the offense has looked.

    49 seconds ago
    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Parris Campbell #1 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown against Terrence Brooks #8 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Play

    Halftime: Injuries Strike 'Revolving Door' Texans vs. Colts

    Terrence Brooks leaves the game while Lonnie Johnson returns.

    8 minutes ago
    Tyrod Taylor, David Johnson, Marcus Cannon, Danny Amendola
    Play

    Sources: Texans O-Lineman - Surgery, Out for Year

    Charlie Heck is replacing Cannon as banged-up Houston battles Colts in Indy

    1 hour ago

    On the flip side, rookie QB Davis Mills is making something out of nothing. He currently is 17 of 23 passing for 139 yards and has a passer rating of 88.9. His longest throw of the day came in the form of a 20-yard reception to Brandin Cooks. 

    Houston's makeshift offensive line is allowing pressure up the middle. The team will be without Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil for the next month following surgery on his thumb, while starting right tackle Marcus Cannon will miss the remainder of the season due to back surgery. 

    The Texans must find stability in pass protection for Mills to stand a chance of completing a comeback. Having a secondary runner could help as well. Mark Ingram leads the way with 51 rushing yards. 

    Both David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay have combined for just five yards. 

    Indianapolis will receive the ball to begin the third quarter. Hopefully, Houston's defense is ready for a quick three-and-out. 

    USATSI_16975869
    News

    What Were First-Half Problems For Texans vs. Colts?

    49 seconds ago
    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Parris Campbell #1 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown against Terrence Brooks #8 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    News

    Halftime: Injuries Strike 'Revolving Door' Texans vs. Colts

    8 minutes ago
    Tyrod Taylor, David Johnson, Marcus Cannon, Danny Amendola
    News

    Sources: Texans O-Lineman - Surgery, Out for Year

    1 hour ago
    cooks mills
    News

    Texans WRs at Colts: Change & Cleverness?

    2 hours ago
    nico tex
    News

    Texans at Colts Inactives & Injuries

    3 hours ago
    tex k p
    News

    Texans Special Teams on the ‘Attack’

    4 hours ago
    T.Y. Hilton, Vernon Hargreaves
    News

    Texans Troublemaker To Return for Colts?

    5 hours ago
    Jonathan-Greenard-Houston-Texans-2020-6
    News

    The Ascent of Texans’ Jon Greenard

    17 hours ago