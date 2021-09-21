Texans Injuries: Who's Next Man Up At WR?

With Nico Collins and Danny Amendola leaving Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns injured, who's the next man up at wide receiver for the Houston Texans?

The Houston Texans were dealt a tough blow on Sunday when they lost not only their starting quarterback but two starting wide receivers as well.

Third-round pick Nico Collins was off to a good start against the Cleveland Browns in what looked like a potential breakout game for the former Michigan receiver. However, a shoulder injury ended his game and sources tell TexansDaily.com he could miss the next four weeks.

Meanwhile, veteran slot receiver Danny Amendola was also knocked out of the game with an injury which, while less serious, could still see him miss out on Thursday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

As a result of these injuries, it would come as no surprise if the Texans were to elevate one or two receivers from the practice squad.

The leading candidates would be Jordan Veasy and Chris Moore, both of who flashed in the preseason. Veasy in particular stood out at times, not only because of his imposing size at 6'3" tall, weighing 221 pounds.

What could benefit Veasy is that he and de-facto starting quarterback rookie Davis Mills connected on multiple plays during the preseason. And in what will be his first NFL start, the Texans will want to give Mills as many targets he's comfortable with as possible.

Moore, however, has the advantage of experience. The 28-year-old has already played in the league for five years, making 61 appearances for the Baltimore Ravens, where he was coached by none other than Texans head coach David Culley.

With the Panthers in mind, these two receivers make the most sense. However, there are free agents who would also make sense to look into, even if they can't play this week.

First off is John Brown. With two 1,000+ receiving yard seasons to his name, Brown has the size to work the inside in place of Amendola, and the speed to take the top off any defense.

He'd be a smart signing for this receiver room, especially if slot receiver Anthony Miller's absence continues.

Another to watch out for is Donte Moncrief. Moncrief spent the summer with the Texans and has been worked out by them again since. His knowledge of the system and experience with general manager Nick Caserio up in New England makes him a prime plug-and-play candidate.

And who knows, if the Texans opt to go down the route of cherry-picking another team's practice squad receiver... there's a certain slot receiver by the name of Keke Coutee over in Indianapolis who might be able to pick up this Houston offense pretty quickly ...

