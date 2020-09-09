SI.com
Texans Injury News: Brandin Cook Not Practicing

Mike Fisher

Even after their controversial offseason trade away of All-Pro star DeAndre Hopkins, the Houston Texans feel good about their quality and quantity at wide receiver - but that "feel-good'' is on hold for the moment as Brandin Cooks was unable to participate in Tuesday's practice in preparation for the Thursday night NFL season-opening game at the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, Cook was listed as "limited'' with his quad injury - meaning that Tuesday was a downgrade of sorts.

READ MORE: Hopkins Gets Huge Cardinals Payday; Does It Justify Texans Trade?

Hopkins was in the news Tuesday, too, as he signed his huge contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans' thoughts at wide receiver in the wake of his departure? Cooks is a big part of those thoughts, as he was an April trade acquisition from the Los Angeles Rams.

But depending on Cooks’ availability for Thursday, the Texans can still rely on Will Fuller V as the No. 1 target, newcomer veteran Randall Cobb as the slot guy and Kenny Stills as the third of their top three receivers.

Also not practicing for the Texans on Tuesday was defensive end J.J. Watt, but that inactivity was not injury related.

READ MORE: Conley To IR; Texans Next Man Up - Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Meanwhile, fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) remain limited, and cornerbacks Phillip Gaines (hamstring) and Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hip) were full participants on Tuesday after having been limited on the day before.

