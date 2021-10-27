Texans' Christian Kirksey Can't Practice

Christian Kirksey of Texans not practicing due to thumb injury

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran starting linebacker Christian Kirksey was sidelined at practice Wednesday after breaking his thumb Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kirksey is expected to try to work through the injury and return to play eventually.

The Texans' defensive signal caller, Kirksey finished second on the defense with eight tackles during a 31-5 defeat to the undefeated Cardinals.

Since signing a one-year, $4.5 million contract this offseason to join the Texans after previous stints with the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns, Kirksey has started every game this season and has 51 tackles and one interception.

If Kirksey is sidelined, the Texans would likely go with a combination of Kamu Grugier-Hill, Zach Cunningham and Kevin Pierre-Louis.

It's one of the deeper positions on the 1-6 Texans, a rebuilding team on a six-game losing streak.

Among the other players not practicing: running back Mark Ingram (veteran's day off), center Justin Britt (knee) and offensive guard Justin McCray. Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson returned to practice from a back injury after aggravating a herniated disc.

Grugier-Hill, who leads the Texans with five tackles for losses, was praised for his play Wednesday by coach David Culley.

“He’s done very well," Culley said. "He’s been one of the leaders on this team. He plays probably more snaps than anybody we have on defense because of how valuable he is on special teams. He’s playing very well for us.”

QB Tyrod Taylor has returned to the field and is practicing with the Texans.