Injury Report: Texans Down A Defensive End

The 0-3 Houston Texans have begun their preparations for Week 4 under the cloud of the latest Covid-19 news. With their divisional rivals in Tennessee having to postpone their game due to positive tests, Houston is working under the assumption that their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings will still go ahead as scheduled. As such, they have released their initial injury report.

Did Not Participate

Charles Omenihu, DE

Limited

Zach Cunningham, LB

Peter Kalambayi, LB

P.J. Hall, DT

Duke Johnson, RB

Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Second-year defensive end Omenihu was Houston's only non-participant on Wednesday, suffering from a knee injury. The Texans have not released any further information on his injury at this point, but given his two sacks in as many games he would be sorely missed by Anthony Weaver's defense should he be inactive this weekend.

The inclusion of linebackers Kalambayi and Cunningham comes as no surprise given that the former has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, while the latter left last weeks game temporarily with an injury.

Cunningham did return during Houston's 28-21 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it can be assumed his limited practice is merely a precaution. The Vanderbilt alumnus is Houston's leading tackler through Week 3 with 32 combined, which places him joint second in the NFL.

One to keep an eye on will be defensive tackle Hall, currently suffering from a groin injury. The former Sam Houston State Bearkat has been a solid acquisition this season, playing a season-high 45 defensive snaps in Week 3. The former Oakland Raider has shown his hard-nosed approach to tackling since his arrival and has impressed at the heart of Houston's defense.

Turning to offense and its same old. Both Gillaspia and Johnson were on Houston's Week 2 and 3 injury reports. Gillaspia has been struggling with a hamstring injury since training camp but did record his first reception of the season for six yards against the Steelers in what was his only offensive snap of the year to date.

Johnson has been battling a sprained ankle he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. According to ESPN's Sarah Barshop, head coach Bill O'Brien said on Wednesday that Johnson is "trending in the right direction" regarding appearing in this Sunday's game.

This weekend's opposition up in Minnesota had just three players listed on their injury report. Cornerbacks Kris Boyd and Mike Hughes were both non-participants, with fellow cornerback Cameron Dantzler limited.