Fresh off of an unexpected 27-20 victory over the New England Patriots, the Houston Texans have been given little time to celebrate as they prepare to head to the Detroit Lions for a Thanksgiving kickoff.

On Monday, coach Romeo Crennel's Texans resumed practice with five listed as non-participants including three starters.

Did Not Participate

P.J. Hall, DT (Knee/Shoulder)

Randall Cobb, WR (Toe)

Cullen Gillaspia, FB (Back)

Josh McCown, QB (Illness)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Illness)

Limited

Bryan Anger, P (Right Quad)

Senio Kelemete, LG (Concussion)

Kenny Stills, WR (Quad)

Starting with Hall and his inclusion is no surprise after he left Sunday's game injured. According to Aaron Wilson, Hall is expected to be moved to injured reserve with a torn pectoral.

As such, the most likely candidate on the practice squad to be promoted is fellow defensive tackle Corey Liuget, who played for Houston in Weeks 9 and 10 recording a sack and tackle for loss against the Cleveland Browns, before reverting to the practice squad.

One piece of good news is the absence of defensive tackle Brandon Dunn, who also left Sunday's game with an injury. Hopefully, a good sign he will suit up come Thursday.

Moving over to offense and wide receiver Cobb, who left Sunday's game with an injury, is also expected to miss this week's game and may be moved to IR.

Another receiver to have left the Patriots game was Stills, who is listed as limited. This should leave the door open to a potential appearance this Thursday. If not, it will fall to receivers Keke Coutee and possibly rookie Isaiah Coulter to take up the slack.

Full back Gillaspia has become accustomed to spending time on the injury report this season, and as such his inclusion as a non-participant is concerning but not overly surprising given his bad luck with injuries.

Third-string quarterback McCown has yet to be active for the Texans since arriving from the Philadelphia Eagles. He joins starting left tackle Tunsil as a non-participant due to an illness, meaning offensive tackle Roderick Johnson may return to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson's blindside this week.

Speaking of the offensive line, with Kelemete still limited due to the concussion he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars Max Scharping may start a third-straight game at left guard.

Finally, punter Anger returned to the injury report after being listed with a right quad injury all of last week. If he doesn't suit up this week, practice squad kicker Brett Maher is the most likely player to replace Anger given his punting experience from college.

Worth keeping in mind is that according to the Texans, they "conducted a walkthrough and the injury report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a full practice."

Looking to the Lions, and their injury situation is equally vague given that they did not practice on Monday and thus "Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations."

Did Not Participate

Jeff Okudah, CB (Shoulder)

Mike Ford, CB (Concussion)

Da'Shawn Hand, DL (Groin)

Danny Amendola, WR (Hip)

D'Andre Swift, RB (Concussion)

Limited

Austin Bryant, DE (Thigh)

Jarrad Davis, LB (Knee)

Christian Jones, LB (Knee)

Reggie Ragland, LB (Ankle)

Will Harris, S (Groin)

Kenny Golladay, WR (Hip)

Marvin Hall, WR (Hip)

T.J. Hockenson, TE (Shoulder)

Matthew Stafford, QB (Right thumb)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL (Foot)

Jonah Jackson, G (Knee)

The Detroit Lions host the Houston Texans at Ford Field on Thursday, November 26 at 11:30 CT.