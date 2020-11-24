SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Injury Report: WR Problems?

Anthony R Wood

Fresh off of an unexpected 27-20 victory over the New England Patriots, the Houston Texans have been given little time to celebrate as they prepare to head to the Detroit Lions for a Thanksgiving kickoff. 

On Monday, coach Romeo Crennel's Texans resumed practice with five listed as non-participants including three starters.

Did Not Participate

P.J. Hall, DT (Knee/Shoulder)

Randall Cobb, WR (Toe)

Cullen Gillaspia, FB (Back)

Josh McCown, QB (Illness)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Illness)

Limited

Bryan Anger, P (Right Quad)

Senio Kelemete, LG (Concussion)

Kenny Stills, WR (Quad)

READ MORE: Texans Claim Former Patriots Lineman

READ MORE: Texans Over Patriots: A Brighter Talent Future?

Starting with Hall and his inclusion is no surprise after he left Sunday's game injured. According to Aaron Wilson, Hall is expected to be moved to injured reserve with a torn pectoral.

As such, the most likely candidate on the practice squad to be promoted is fellow defensive tackle Corey Liuget, who played for Houston in Weeks 9 and 10 recording a sack and tackle for loss against the Cleveland Browns, before reverting to the practice squad.

One piece of good news is the absence of defensive tackle Brandon Dunn, who also left Sunday's game with an injury. Hopefully, a good sign he will suit up come Thursday.

Moving over to offense and wide receiver Cobb, who left Sunday's game with an injury, is also expected to miss this week's game and may be moved to IR.

Another receiver to have left the Patriots game was Stills, who is listed as limited. This should leave the door open to a potential appearance this Thursday. If not, it will fall to receivers Keke Coutee and possibly rookie Isaiah Coulter to take up the slack.

Full back Gillaspia has become accustomed to spending time on the injury report this season, and as such his inclusion as a non-participant is concerning but not overly surprising given his bad luck with injuries.

Third-string quarterback McCown has yet to be active for the Texans since arriving from the Philadelphia Eagles. He joins starting left tackle Tunsil as a non-participant due to an illness, meaning offensive tackle Roderick Johnson may return to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson's blindside this week.

Speaking of the offensive line, with Kelemete still limited due to the concussion he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars Max Scharping may start a third-straight game at left guard.

Finally, punter Anger returned to the injury report after being listed with a right quad injury all of last week. If he doesn't suit up this week, practice squad kicker Brett Maher is the most likely player to replace Anger given his punting experience from college.

Worth keeping in mind is that according to the Texans, they "conducted a walkthrough and the injury report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a full practice."

READ MORE: Texans Lose A Defensive Starter; Time for New Pass-Catching Help?

READ MORE: Deshaun Nominated For Player Of The Week

Looking to the Lions, and their injury situation is equally vague given that they did not practice on Monday and thus "Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations."

Did Not Participate

Jeff Okudah, CB (Shoulder)

Mike Ford, CB (Concussion)

Da'Shawn Hand, DL (Groin)

Danny Amendola, WR (Hip)

D'Andre Swift, RB (Concussion)

Limited

Austin Bryant, DE (Thigh)

Jarrad Davis, LB (Knee)

Christian Jones, LB (Knee)

Reggie Ragland, LB (Ankle)

Will Harris, S (Groin)

Kenny Golladay, WR (Hip)

Marvin Hall, WR (Hip)

T.J. Hockenson, TE (Shoulder)

Matthew Stafford, QB (Right thumb)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL (Foot)

Jonah Jackson, G (Knee)

The Detroit Lions host the Houston Texans at Ford Field on Thursday, November 26 at 11:30 CT.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deshaun Watson Nominated For Player Of The Week Award

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of three nominees for the weekly FedEx Air Player of the week award, after guiding Houston to a 27-20 victory against the New England Patriots.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Claim Former Patriots Lineman

The Houston Texans added some depth while getting a look at the potential of a young offensive lineman.

CodyStoots

Texans Lose A Defensive Starter; Time for New Pass-Catching Help?

The Houston Texans lost one of their 2020 surprises to injury in the win over the New England Patriots while two more players are ailing on the short week.

CodyStoots

Texans Future Talent a Little Brighter After Patriots Win

The Houston Texans, in their win over the Patriots, got big efforts from players who must be key contributors over the next few seasons. Is the future now just a bit brighter?

CodyStoots

Texans 27, Patriots 20: Defying The Odds In Tight Victory

The Texans defied the odds to prevent a third straight win for the New England Patriots as Houston marked the opening of the roof at NRG Stadium with a 27-20 victory.

Anthony R Wood

Texans 27, Patriots 20: 11 Takes on Watson's Wild Day

The Houston Texans defense started slow but stopped the Patriots late to preserve the big day of offense by Deshaun Watson.

CodyStoots

Texans Inactives: Tunsil OUT vs. Patriots

The Houston Texans will be without Laremy Tunsil due to a non-COVID illness, but get back some defensive line help fir Patriots game

CodyStoots

Inside The AFC South: Good Calls

For the Week 11 edition of Inside the Houston Texans & AFC South, we look at the best coaching decisions from each team this season.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Elevate LB to Roster, Add RB Reinforcement

The Houston Texans elevated some depth on defense from the practice squad and strengthened their offense ahead of the game with the Patriots

CodyStoots

Injury Report: Texans Vet Getting Season-Ending Surgery

As the Houston Texans prepare to host the New England Patriots on Sunday, the two teams have a combined 22 players listed as questionable - and a Houston vet is going to be lost for the season

Anthony R Wood