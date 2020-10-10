SI.com
Injury Report: Five Texans Questionable Vs. Jaguars

Anthony R Wood

As the 2020 NFL season hits the second quarter, Houston hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with Romeo Crennel looking to win his first game in charge of the Texans. However, he may not have a fully healthy roster to choose from come gameday.

Did Not Participate

Randall Cobb, WR (Not injury related)

Limited

Jordan Akins, TE (Ankle/Concussion) - Questionable

Buddy Howell, RB (Hamstring) - Questionable

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Hamstring) - Questionable

Benardrick McKinney, LB (Shoulder) - Questionable

Keion Crossen, CB (Hamstring) - Questionable

Full

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Shoulder)

Cullen Gillaspia, FB (Hamstring)

Brandon Dunn, DT (Elbow)

Dylan Cole, LB (Knee)

On Friday there were two new additions to the injury report, wide receiver Cobb and cornerback Crossen. The exact reason for Cobb's absence is unknown, only that it was not injury-related and he is not listed as questionable or out for Sunday's game. 

Former New England Patriots cornerback Crossen has been a core special teamer this season and would be missed by coordinator Tracy Smith, especially if fellow special teamers Kalambayi and Howell are also out. 

Starting linebacker McKinney, who ranks second in total tackles for the Texans with 37, would be a big loss. A team captain, McKinney has only missed four regular-season games since being drafted 43rd overall in 2015.

Also, a concern is tight-end Akins whose on track for a career year. Excellent after the catch with 86 yards to his name, second only on the Texans roster to Cobb, he leads Houston's offense with two broken tackles. 

On the opposite bench, Jacksonville head to Houston with four listed as questionable.

CJ Henderson, CB (Shoulder)

Josh Allen, DE (Knee)

Myles Jack, LB (Ankle)

Daniel Ekuale, DT (Ankle)

