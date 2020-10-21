SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Injury Report: Five Starters Listed

Anthony R Wood

For the first time since 2012, the Green Bay Packers are headed to Houston to take on the 1-5 Texans at NRG Stadium. Matt LaFleur and his Packers will enter this weekend as heavy favorites given their 4-1 record and the recent performances of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. If Romeo Crennel's Texans are to cause an upset on Sunday, they will need a fully healthy lineup, something which is looking unlikely after Wednesday's injury report was revealed.

Did Not Participate

J.J. Watt, DE (Not injury related)

Keion Crossen, CB (Foot)

Jordan Akins, TE (Ankle/Concussion)

Limited

Dylan Cole, LB (Knee)

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Hamstring)

Justin Reid, S (Shoulder)

Buddy Howell, RB (Hamstring)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Shoulder)

Senio Kelemente, LG (Knee)

Starting with the non-participants, Wisconsin native Watt's inclusion comes as no great surprise given he has been managing his reps carefully for a few years at this point. Crossen did play against the Tennessee Titans last week and would be missed on special teams should he be inactive this Sunday. Tight end Akins has now missed two games after suffering a concussion against the Minnesota Vikings, and Houston's offense needs him back. He's one of their best receivers after the catch and arguably their best tight end.

At this point, if linebackers Cole and Kalambayi weren't listed on the injury report it would be a shock. Cole has been a key special-teamer as per usual this season but never seems to be able to catch a break from injuries. Meanwhile, Kalambayi has not played since Week 1, and given he still is not a full participant, it seems unlikely he will be returning this week. Why they didn't move him to the injured reserve earlier this season is puzzling. 

The biggest concerns for Houston will be Tunsil, Reid, and Kelemente. All three are starters, with Reid and Tunsil particularly key members of this team moving forwards. Tunsil has been on the injury report more than once this season but is yet to miss a game. Reid on the other hand will be one to keep a close eye on, given that he is listed with a shoulder injury and he did have shoulder surgery back in January (We do not know if this injury applies to the same shoulder).

This week's opponents had five non-participants listed this Wednesday.

Packers Did Not Participate

Tyler Lancaster, DL (Shoulder)

Darnell Savage, S (Quad)

David Bakhtiari, OT (Chest)

Tyler Ervin, RB (Wrist)

Robert Tonyan, TE (Ankle)

Packers Limited

Krys Barnes, LB (Shoulder/Calf)

Rashan Gary, LB (Ankle)

Kevin King, CB (Quad)

Preston Smith, LB (Shoulder)

Za'Darius Smith, LB (Ankle)

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR (Knee)

Marcedes Lewis, TE (Knee)

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deshaun Gives Firm Answer On Texans Trade Rumors

Want a firm answer from QB Deshaun Watson on the 'issue of the day'? The franchise quarterback makes it very clear about the Houston Texans' level of involvement as we approach the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

CodyStoots

What Does Watt Think of Texans Trade Rumors?

J.J. Watt states his intention clearly when asked about the rumors of a Houston Texans trade.

CodyStoots

Texans Free Agency: Three Band-Aid DBs To Sign?

Houston's secondary may not be their biggest issue, but it is inadequate and inconsistent. With a new regime on their way from next season, which free agents could come in to help limit the damage to the Texans' season.

Anthony R Wood

Is a Texans Return Near for Tight End Kahale Warring?

Is a return near for Kahale Warring? When can the Houston Texans expect their 2019 third-round pick to play again in 2020?

CodyStoots

Texans A 'Basement Dweller' In NFL Power Rankings

After another disappointing performance, the Houston Texans languish in 22nd in SI's latest NFL Power Rankings.

Anthony R Wood

Is Coach Bieniemy The Texans' 'Front-Runner'?

Houston Owes It To Itself To Engage In A Long, Deep and Complete Search, But At This Early Stage is Chiefs Assistant Coach Bieniemy The Texans' 'Front-Runner'?

Mike Fisher

Stoots Podcast: The Texans' Future Is At Stake

Stoots Podcast: The Houston Texans' Future Is At Stake as Big Issues For 2021 Could Be Settled With The Rest of 2020's Results.

CodyStoots

Could Texans D-Line Help Be on the Way?

The Houston Texans have the worst rush defense in football ... but could have help on the way with a new addition.

CodyStoots

Are Texans Trying To Trade J.J. Watt?

Are The Houston Texans Trying To Trade The Iconic J.J. Watt? Let's Pick Apart The Report That Suggests The Notion

Mike Fisher

When Can Texans Expect CB Conley To Return?

The Texans trade for Gareon Conley last season cost the team a third-round pick, but Houston still retains uncertainly about his 2020 availability

CodyStoots