Texans Injury Report: Five Starters Listed

For the first time since 2012, the Green Bay Packers are headed to Houston to take on the 1-5 Texans at NRG Stadium. Matt LaFleur and his Packers will enter this weekend as heavy favorites given their 4-1 record and the recent performances of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. If Romeo Crennel's Texans are to cause an upset on Sunday, they will need a fully healthy lineup, something which is looking unlikely after Wednesday's injury report was revealed.

Did Not Participate

J.J. Watt, DE (Not injury related)

Keion Crossen, CB (Foot)

Jordan Akins, TE (Ankle/Concussion)

Limited

Dylan Cole, LB (Knee)

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Hamstring)

Justin Reid, S (Shoulder)

Buddy Howell, RB (Hamstring)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Shoulder)

Senio Kelemente, LG (Knee)

Starting with the non-participants, Wisconsin native Watt's inclusion comes as no great surprise given he has been managing his reps carefully for a few years at this point. Crossen did play against the Tennessee Titans last week and would be missed on special teams should he be inactive this Sunday. Tight end Akins has now missed two games after suffering a concussion against the Minnesota Vikings, and Houston's offense needs him back. He's one of their best receivers after the catch and arguably their best tight end.

At this point, if linebackers Cole and Kalambayi weren't listed on the injury report it would be a shock. Cole has been a key special-teamer as per usual this season but never seems to be able to catch a break from injuries. Meanwhile, Kalambayi has not played since Week 1, and given he still is not a full participant, it seems unlikely he will be returning this week. Why they didn't move him to the injured reserve earlier this season is puzzling.

The biggest concerns for Houston will be Tunsil, Reid, and Kelemente. All three are starters, with Reid and Tunsil particularly key members of this team moving forwards. Tunsil has been on the injury report more than once this season but is yet to miss a game. Reid on the other hand will be one to keep a close eye on, given that he is listed with a shoulder injury and he did have shoulder surgery back in January (We do not know if this injury applies to the same shoulder).

This week's opponents had five non-participants listed this Wednesday.

Packers Did Not Participate

Tyler Lancaster, DL (Shoulder)

Darnell Savage, S (Quad)

David Bakhtiari, OT (Chest)

Tyler Ervin, RB (Wrist)

Robert Tonyan, TE (Ankle)

Packers Limited

Krys Barnes, LB (Shoulder/Calf)

Rashan Gary, LB (Ankle)

Kevin King, CB (Quad)

Preston Smith, LB (Shoulder)

Za'Darius Smith, LB (Ankle)

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR (Knee)

Marcedes Lewis, TE (Knee)