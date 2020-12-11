Texans Injury Report: Keke Coutee Returns

Thursday's injury report brings good news for the Houston Texans, with one receiver returning while two running backs are listed.

There was good news for the Houston Texans on Thursday's injury report, with three cornerbacks upgraded and a wide receiver following suit as question marks arise over the status' of running backs David and Duke Johnson.

Did Not Participate

David Johnson, RB (Not injury related)

Pharaoh Brown, TE (Concussion)

Limited

Phillip Gaines, CB (Knee/Shoulder)

John Reid, CB (Neck)

Keion Crossen, CB (Foot)

Brandin Cooks, WR (Foot/Neck)

Duke Johnson, RB (Illness)

Full

Keke Coutee, WR (Knee)

C.J. Prosise, RB (Illness)

The biggest changes since Wednesday are the inclusions of the Johnson's at running back. Prosise being upgraded to a full participant comes as good news given that otherwise the only non-listed back would have been special teamer Buddy Howell.

In other good news for the offense, fresh off of a career game, wideout Coutee returned to full participation at a position of need for the Texans as he surely looks to stake his claim on a starting job in 2021.

Defensively, Gaines, Reid, and Crossen are all upgraded to limited which will come as a huge sigh of relief fiven their lack of further options at the position with Gareon Conley on injured reserve and Bradley Roby suspended.

Across the sidelines there were minimal changes from Wednesday, most notably star linebacker Khalil Mack remains a non-participant.

Did Not Participate

Khalil Mack, LB (Shoulder)

James Vaughters, LB (Knee)

Buster Skrine, DB (Concussion)

Darnell Mooney, WR (Personal)

Limited

Charles Leno Jr., OL (Toe)

Allen Robinson II, WR (Knee)

J.P. Holtz, TE (Shoulder/Knee)

Full

Brent Urban, DT (Thumb)

Akiem Hicks, DT (Non-injury related/Resting veteran)

Danny Trevathan, LB (Non-injury related/Resting veteran)

Alex Bars, OL (Finger)

Jimmy Graham, TE (Non-injury related/Resting veteran)

With Sunday's game just the fifth matchup to-date between the Texans and Bears, Houston will be looking to keep its head-to-head record at 1.000 having most recently beaten Chicago back in 2016.