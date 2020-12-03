Texans Injury Report: Key Depth Players Miss Time

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans had some key depth players continue to miss time ahead of their NFL Week 13 matchup against the Colts.

The injury report for Thursday remains unchanged from Wednesday.

Did Not Participate

Ross Blacklock, DT (Illness)

Cullen Gillaspia, FB (Back)

C.J. Prosise, RB (Illness)

Limited

Bryan Anger, P (Right Quad)

Lonnie Johnson, Safety (Knee)

Ross Blacklock needs the reps but the team made official the addition of Andrew Brown and Corey Liuget to the active roster this week so they could see some of Blacklock's snaps if the rookie can't go.

C.J. Prosise is the team's kick returner and backup running back. If he can't go Scottie Phillips could take the backup running back role and there is potential for Keke Coutee to be the kick returner.

Bryan Anger should play this weekend since he has been able to play with the same injury designation since he arrived on the injury report.

Lonnie Johnson's potential absence is an interesting one. Johnson has grown into his role at safety well. He and Justin Reid have helped the Texans defense close out games in recent weeks. The potential for Johnson to play cornerback, his old position, is there as well due to the suspension of Bradley Roby.

Earlier this season defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was hesitant to make the move citing he didn't want to move Johnson around too much. With the lack of overall talent at cornerback, perhaps he can reconsider.