SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Injury Report: Key Depth Players Miss Time

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans had some key depth players continue to miss time ahead of their NFL Week 13 matchup against the Colts. 

The injury report for Thursday remains unchanged from Wednesday. 

Did Not Participate

Ross Blacklock, DT (Illness)

Cullen Gillaspia, FB (Back)

C.J. Prosise, RB (Illness)

Limited

Bryan Anger, P (Right Quad)

Lonnie Johnson, Safety (Knee)

READ MORE: Hot In Houston? Texans Top 5 Coaching Candidates

READ MORE: How Can Deshaun Keep Texans 'Going North'?

Ross Blacklock needs the reps but the team made official the addition of Andrew Brown and Corey Liuget to the active roster this week so they could see some of Blacklock's snaps if the rookie can't go. 

C.J. Prosise is the team's kick returner and backup running back. If he can't go Scottie Phillips could take the backup running back role and there is potential for Keke Coutee to be the kick returner. 

Bryan Anger should play this weekend since he has been able to play with the same injury designation since he arrived on the injury report. 

Lonnie Johnson's potential absence is an interesting one. Johnson has grown into his role at safety well. He and Justin Reid have helped the Texans defense close out games in recent weeks. The potential for Johnson to play cornerback, his old position, is there as well due to the suspension of Bradley Roby. 

Earlier this season defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was hesitant to make the move citing he didn't want to move Johnson around too much. With the lack of overall talent at cornerback, perhaps he can reconsider. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deshaun Watson On Keeping Texans Offense 'Going North'

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is discussing what this offense needs to do in order to continue "going north."

Anthony R Wood

Hot In Houston? Texans Top 5 Coaching Candidates

Who should you be looking for the Houston Texans to hire? We have your 'next head coach' list right here

CodyStoots

Texans Injury Report: Which Key Offensive Playmaker Is Set to Return?

The latest Houston Texans injury report has a potentially key offensive playmaker set to return. But should the Texans activate him?

CodyStoots

Deshaun Watson's Message To The Houston Texans On Suspended Will Fuller: 'Make Sure We Get Him Back' In 2021

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made it clear that he wants to see suspended wide receiver Will Fuller re-signed by the team.

Anthony R Wood

Texans "Have Enough" to Win Games Despite Suspensions

The Houston Texans lost two of their best players to suspensions but the interim head coach believes in the players he has available.

CodyStoots

Texans Coach Scolds Suspended Starters for Irresponsibility

Interim head coach Romeo Crennel didn't mince words when talking about the two recent suspensions of Houston Texans starters.

CodyStoots

NFL Power Rankings: How Low (Or High?) Is Houston Texans Trust?

NFL Power Rankings: Sports Illustrated Places Houston Fairly High This Week - But How Low Is Texans Trust?

Mike Fisher

Andre Johnson On Texans Offense Without Fuller

Former Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson spoke to SI's Anthony Wood on Monday, and discussed how he feels they will perform without Will Fuller after his PED suspension.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Wide Receiver Future Shaky with Fuller Uncertainty

The Houston Texans don't have a ton of options beyond Will Fuller ... making the situation shaky for the future

CodyStoots

BREAKING: Bradley Roby Announces Six Game Suspension Also

The Houston Texans best cornerback announced he is suspended for six games after Will Fuller announced his six game suspension

CodyStoots