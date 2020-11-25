The trip to Detroit to kickoff NFL Week 12 is right around the corner and the Texans got some good news ahead of their Turkey Day tussle with the Lions.

This is the Tuesday injury report for the Texans ahead of Thursday's game.

Did Not Participate

P.J. Hall, DT (Knee/Shoulder)

Randall Cobb, WR (Toe)

Cullen Gillaspia, FB (Back)

Josh McCown, QB (Illness)

Limited

Bryan Anger, P (Right Quad)

Kenny Stills, WR (Quad)

Full Participation

Senio Kelemete, LG (Concussion)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Illness)

The big fella is back. Laremy Tunsil went from not practicing to a full load, indicating he will be playing for the Texans at left tackle. New England lightly tested Roderick Johnson as he filled in for Tunsil, but Detroit has a few more pass-rushers than the Patriots.

Senio Kelemete's return presents an interesting situation for the coaching staff. Should they return him to the starting lineup or go with the younger player in Max Scharping. Neither player has stood out, but Scharping obviously has room to grow where Kelemete is probably the best he is going to get.

Randall Cobb being down means more time for Keke Coutee in the slot. Toe injuries linger far too often, and though Cobb might not need to practice, it stands to reason he could be out by missing two straight days.

P.J. Hall is banged up and should be placed on injured reserve soon.

Bryan Anger punted through his injury last week it seems he will do the same this week.

Kenny Stills has been lightly-used this year, but him getting even a little work bodes well for his availability on Thursday.

The Lions got good news and bad news from their Wednesday injury report. Standout wide receiver Kenny Golladay went backward by not practicing while wideout Danny Amendola practiced, as did rookie running back D'Andre Swift. The Lions will need all the firepower they can muster on Thanksgiving.

Did Not Participate

Jeff Okudah, CB (Shoulder)

Kenny Golladay, WR (Hip)

Mike Ford, CB (Concussion)

Da'Shawn Hand, DL (Groin)

Limited

Austin Bryant, DE (Thigh)

Danny Amendola, WR (Hip)

Jarrad Davis, LB (Knee)

Christian Jones, LB (Knee)

Reggie Ragland, LB (Ankle)

Will Harris, S (Groin)

Marvin Hall, WR (Hip)

T.J. Hockenson, TE (Shoulder)

D'Andre Swift, RB (Concussion)

Matthew Stafford, QB (Right thumb)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL (Foot)

Jonah Jackson, G (Knee)

The Detroit Lions host the Houston Texans at Ford Field on Thursday, November 26 at 11:30 CT.