SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Injury Report: O-Line Healthy Again

CodyStoots

The trip to Detroit to kickoff NFL Week 12 is right around the corner and the Texans got some good news ahead of their Turkey Day tussle with the Lions.

This is the Tuesday injury report for the Texans ahead of Thursday's game. 

Did Not Participate

P.J. Hall, DT (Knee/Shoulder)

Randall Cobb, WR (Toe)

Cullen Gillaspia, FB (Back)

Josh McCown, QB (Illness)

Limited

Bryan Anger, P (Right Quad)

Kenny Stills, WR (Quad)

Full Participation

Senio Kelemete, LG (Concussion)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Illness)

READ MORE: Deshaun Nominated For Player Of The Week

READ MORE: Texans Claim Former Patriots Lineman

The big fella is back. Laremy Tunsil went from not practicing to a full load, indicating he will be playing for the Texans at left tackle. New England lightly tested Roderick Johnson as he filled in for Tunsil, but Detroit has a few more pass-rushers than the Patriots. 

Senio Kelemete's return presents an interesting situation for the coaching staff. Should they return him to the starting lineup or go with the younger player in Max Scharping. Neither player has stood out, but Scharping obviously has room to grow where Kelemete is probably the best he is going to get. 

Randall Cobb being down means more time for Keke Coutee in the slot. Toe injuries linger far too often, and though Cobb might not need to practice, it stands to reason he could be out by missing two straight days. 

P.J. Hall is banged up and should be placed on injured reserve soon. 

Bryan Anger punted through his injury last week it seems he will do the same this week. 

Kenny Stills has been lightly-used this year, but him getting even a little work bodes well for his availability on Thursday. 

READ MORE: Texans Defeat Patriots: The Good, Bad, And Ugly

The Lions got good news and bad news from their Wednesday injury report. Standout wide receiver Kenny Golladay went backward by not practicing while wideout Danny Amendola practiced, as did rookie running back D'Andre Swift. The Lions will need all the firepower they can muster on Thanksgiving. 

Did Not Participate

Jeff Okudah, CB (Shoulder)

Kenny Golladay, WR (Hip)

Mike Ford, CB (Concussion)

Da'Shawn Hand, DL (Groin)

Limited

Austin Bryant, DE (Thigh)

Danny Amendola, WR (Hip)

Jarrad Davis, LB (Knee)

Christian Jones, LB (Knee)

Reggie Ragland, LB (Ankle)

Will Harris, S (Groin)

Marvin Hall, WR (Hip)

T.J. Hockenson, TE (Shoulder)

D'Andre Swift, RB (Concussion)

Matthew Stafford, QB (Right thumb)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL (Foot)

Jonah Jackson, G (Knee)

Limited

Will Harris, S (Groin)

The Detroit Lions host the Houston Texans at Ford Field on Thursday, November 26 at 11:30 CT.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watson Offers Aide to QB Joe Burrow

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sends his best and is open to offer advice to the injured Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow.

CodyStoots

Texans Coach Search: A 'Pederson Plan' Involving Eagles Boss?

How attractive would Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson be to the Houston Texans? Let's Discuss ...

CodyStoots

Texans Defeat Patriots: The Good, Bad, And Ugly

With the Texans beating the New England Patriots 27-20, we look at the good and bad of the Texans' performance from an open-roofed NRG Stadium.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Injury Report: Five Non-Participants - WR Problems?

The Houston Texans kicked off their short week on Monday by listing five players as non-participants as they prepare to head to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Anthony R Wood

Deshaun Watson Nominated For Player Of The Week Award

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of three nominees for the weekly FedEx Air Player of the week award, after guiding Houston to a 27-20 victory against the New England Patriots.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Claim Former Patriots Lineman

The Houston Texans added some depth while getting a look at the potential of a young offensive lineman.

CodyStoots

Texans Lose A Defensive Starter; Time for New Pass-Catching Help?

The Houston Texans lost one of their 2020 surprises to injury in the win over the New England Patriots while two more players are ailing on the short week.

CodyStoots

Texans Future Talent a Little Brighter After Patriots Win

The Houston Texans, in their win over the Patriots, got big efforts from players who must be key contributors over the next few seasons. Is the future now just a bit brighter?

CodyStoots

Texans 27, Patriots 20: Defying The Odds In Tight Victory

The Texans defied the odds to prevent a third straight win for the New England Patriots as Houston marked the opening of the roof at NRG Stadium with a 27-20 victory.

Anthony R Wood

Texans 27, Patriots 20: 11 Takes on Watson's Wild Day

The Houston Texans defense started slow but stopped the Patriots late to preserve the big day of offense by Deshaun Watson.

CodyStoots