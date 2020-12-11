Texans Injury Report: One Johnson Good to Go But Plenty of Questions

The Houston Texans are down one running back and ailing at plenty of places as they get ready to play the Bears.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans had to place running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

This ends the speculation from Friday morning's conversation with interim head coach Romeo Crennel about his status and his personal issue he was dealing with. Johnson had only recently returned to play from the injured reserve where a concussion sidelined him for three weeks. He has 452 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on the year.

Here is the injury report with game status for the Texans ahead of their Week 14 matchup in Chicago against the Bears.

Did Not Participate

Pharaoh Brown, TE (Concussion) OUT

A.J. McCarron, QB (Not Injury Related) QUESTIONABLE

Limited

Phillip Gaines, CB (Knee/Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

John Reid, CB (Neck) QUESTIONABLE

Keion Crossen, CB (Foot) QUESTIONABLE

Brandin Cooks, WR (Foot/Neck) QUESTIONABLE

Jonathan Greenard, OLB (Illness) QUESTIONABLE

Full

Keke Coutee, WR (Knee) QUESTIONABLE

C.J. Prosise, RB (Illness)

Duke Johnson, RB, (Illness)

The cornerback room is a little beat up this week. Phillip Gaines is the starter opposite Vernon Hargreaves so his status being up in the air against the Bears is a worry with his backup, Keion Crossen, also a question mark for Sunday. John Reid is also a maybe for the weekend meaning the Texans have very few healthy cornerbacks in their rotation.

They do have healthy running backs it seems. Duke Johnson is slated to start as David Johnson is headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list. C.J. Prosise returns after missing last week. He should serve as the backup running back and kick returner on Sunday.

Jonathan Greenard potentially missing is bad news for the depth at outside linebacker. Greenard has been playing more since the injury to Brennan Scarlett.

If for some reason A.J. McCarron can't play Sunday Josh McCown would be the backup quarterback for Deshaun Watson.