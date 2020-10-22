SI.com
Texans Injury Report: One Trend in Wrong Direction

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans didn't get good news on a key starter as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers this weekend for their NFL Week 7 matchup. Amid a great deal of trade buzz (from outside the building, anyway, with QB Deshaun Watson working to quiet the buzz), below is the Thursday injury report for Texans practice. 

Did Not Participate

Jordan Akins, TE (Ankle/Concussion)

Limited

Dylan Cole, LB (Knee)

Keion Crossen, CB (Foot)

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Hamstring)

Buddy Howell, RB (Hamstring)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Shoulder)

Senio Kelemete, LG (Knee)

Full Participation

Justin Reid, S (Shoulder)

Jordan Akins is struggling to get back on the field. No word on if it is the concussions or the ankle but it would seem he is set to miss his third straight game. In his stead, Darren Fells and Pharoh Brown have held down the tight end duties. 

Peter Kalambayi and Buddy Howell have the same designation as last week with the same injuries. 

Keion Crossen was upgraded and is a key special teams player so good to see him trending in the right direction. 

READ MORE: 'Getting Dirty': Lonnie Has New Position

If Senio Kelemete can't go, it would stand to reason Max Scharping gets the chance at his old spot of left guard. 

J.J. Watt is off after a rest day. It seems the team is being cautious with Laremy Tunsil's shoulder but there isn't any true concern he will miss time. 

Justin Reid bouncing up to full participation is nice considering a shoulder injury hampered his 2019 season. 

Packers star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari (chest) did not participate in Green Bay's practice. It seems he is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Texans. 

READ MORE: What Does Watt Think of Texans Trade Rumors?

J.J. Watt had a field day with the Titans backup tackle last weekend ... Houston could use more of the same on Sunday from the Houston icon who has declared his desire, as the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline approaches, to continue to work to "bring a championship to Houston.''

