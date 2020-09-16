SI.com
Texans Injury Report: Rookie Set for Week 2 Debut

Anthony R Wood

With the Baltimore Ravens headed to Houston and the NRG Stadium later this week, the Texans are going to need all the help they can get. Wednesday's injury report was the boost many fans will have needed after such a disappointing Week 1 performance.

Limited

Brandin Cooks, WR

J.J. Watt, DE

Duke Johnson, RB

Tytus Howard, OT

Full

Jonathan Greenard, OLB (R)

Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Thankfully, there is nothing outlandishly worrying here. Cooks was limited all of last week and yet played on Thursday night. Head coach Bill O'Brien said earlier this week that Cooks is on the "upswing" so this is likely just a precaution.

READ MORE: Texans WR Brandin Cooks on the 'Upswing' For NFL Week 2

Watt has been managing his reps for the past few years and particularly so this preseason. Therefore there is no reason to be concerned about his being listed as limited just yet.

READ MORE: Texans Injury Update: RB Duke Johnson 'Long-Shot' Status

Running back Johnson left last weeks loss with a sprained ankle and is expected to miss the Ravens game. The fact that he is practicing at all is a promising sign that it isn't as serious as it could have been.

Meanwhile the cause of starting right tackle Howard's limited status is unknown.

The good news here is that outside linebacker Greenard is a full participant, after missing Week 1. The rookie has big expectations on his shoulders and his presence in the pass rush would be warmly welcomed against a quarterback as mobile as Lamar Jackson. 

Throw in that linebacker Dylan Cole, who was inactive in Week 1, isn't listed at all and, hopefully, he can return this week. The special teams ace and team captain has had his fair share of injuries during his short NFL career to date, but his talent is unquestionable.

One final note; Given that Johnson is a long shot to play this week, the return of Gillaspia to help in the run game and particularly to block is also a step in the right direction for this offense.

