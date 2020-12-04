HOUSTON - The Houston Texans got a little healthier with their depth but their special teams will be a little lighter this weekend.

Here is the final injury report of the week for the NFL Week 13 matchup between the Texans and Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Did Not Participate

Cullen Gillaspia, FB (Back) OUT

C.J. Prosise, RB (Illness) OUT

Limited

Ross Blacklock, DT (Illness) QUESTIONABLE

Full Participation

Bryan Anger, P (Right Quad)

Lonnie Johnson, Safety (Knee)

Cullen Gillaspia's back injury has kept him down for a couple of weeks now. His injury combined with the season being over for safety Michael Thomas has hurt the special teams' depth as both are key players there.

C.J. Prosise missing the game means the likely activation of David Johnson from the injured reserve. Johnson has missed the last three games with a concussion. Prosise was the team's kick returner so it will be a new returner for the Texans on Sunday.

Ross Blacklock might still miss Sunday's game, but an illness, as opposed to an injury, could mean he will be ready despite missing two days of practice.

Bryan Anger has punted through his quad injury so, it is no surprise he is active.

Lonnie Johnson has been lightly practicing so a move to full participation means he is also available for Sunday.

The Colts, however, are riddled with injuries. Key players all over their team are ruled out including left tackle Anthony Castonzo, Linebacker Bobby Okereke, and safety Khari Willis.

Indianapolis did see the return of DeForest Bucker after he spent time on the COVID/reserve list. He has been one of the best defensive linemen in football this season.