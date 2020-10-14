Injury Report: Texans Linebackers Taking A Hit

After lifting a gargantuan weight off of their shoulders in Week 5 by recording their first win of the 2020 NFL season, the Houston Texans head into Week 6 a little worse for wear. Preparing to face an undefeated Tennessee Titans team was never going to be an easy prospect, doing so without one of your starting linebackers and struggling to find healthy backups is... less than ideal.

Did Not Participate

J.J. Watt, DE (Not injury related)

Keke Coutee, WR (Not injury related)

Limited

Dylan Cole, LB (Knee)

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Hamstring)

Jacob Martin, LB (Ankle)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Shoulder)

Buddy Howell, RB (Hamstring)

Jordan Akins, TE (Ankle/Concussion)

Team captain and starting linebacker Benardrick McKinney was inactive last week and has now been added to injured reserve, ending his season as he undergoes shoulder surgery. In his absence, the Texans will need to rely upon the rotation of backups at the position.

Among those are Cole and Kalambayi who were both limited this week. No strangers to the injury report, Houston will be hoping both can step up and fill the void left by McKinney along with the likes of Tyrell Adams and Kyle Emmanuel, who was recently signed off the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad.

Howell, Akins, and Tunsil were all on the injury report last week with the Pro Bowl left tackle still suiting up on game day. Therefore, their limitations in practice on Wednesday come as no surprise. Houston will be hoping Akins, in particular, can return this week given his effectiveness after the catch this season, and their lack of experienced backups at the position.

Seeing Watt return to the injury report is something fans should be used to by now. For the last few years since his injuries started to pile up, Houston has always done their best to manage his reps and not overwork him to avoid further injuries.

Coutee's inclusion, however, is an eyebrow-raiser. Not on the injury report last week, but inactive come Sunday, the Texans have not spoken on the reason for his absence. With the trade deadline approaching, perhaps they are weighing up their options for the former Texas Tech Red Raider.