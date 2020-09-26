Injury Report: Three Texans Questionable For Sunday

Just two days out from Houston's Week 3 game at Heinz Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a new face has joined the injury report. As a result, the Texans head to the steel city with three questionable for Sunday's game.

Full

Brandin Cooks, WR

Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Tytus Howard, RT

Laremy Tunsil, LT

Limited

Duke Johnson, RB (Questionable)

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Questionable)

Kenny Stills, WR (Questionable)

Did Not Participate

J.J. Watt, DE

Randall Cobb, WR

Stills joined the injury report on Friday with a non-disclosed illness. Thankfully, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, it is not Covid-19 related.

If Stills is eventually ruled out of Sunday's game, expect to see more of Keke Coutee and potentially returner DeAndre Carter in bit-part roles on offense.

Kalambayi missed Week 2 with the hamstring injury that he is still recovering from. Houston has depth at the position with Dylan Cole back and rookie Jonathan Greenard seemingly on the verge of making his NFL debut, so it would seem logical the Texans don't risk pushing Kalambayi to play this week.

Good news for the Texans' offense comes in the shape of running back Duke Johnson. The versatile back missed Week 2 with a sprained ankle but has trained all this week, although in a limited capacity.

Head coach Bill O'Brien said on Friday on Johnson; "He’s trending in the right direction." If he does suit up come Sunday, he would be a welcome addition to a Tim Kelly offense that has found success in two-back sets. Johnson would also take the burden off of his namesake and fellow running back David, who had a tough game against the Baltimore Ravens last week as essentially the sole rusher.

In other positive news, both of Houston's starting offensive tackles were full participants once again meaning they will have all five starters available on Sunday. This will be crucial given the caliber of defense they are set to face with the likes of T.J. Watt, Tyson Alualu, and Vince Williams all posing a threat.

Speaking of head coach Mike Tomlin's Steelers, they didn't have a single-player listed as listed or a non-participant on Friday, with nobody questionable at this stage.

As it stands, both teams appear relatively healthy as they prepare for the battle of the Watt brothers.