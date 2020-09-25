Injury Report: The GOAT Returns To Texans Practice

Thursday afternoon delivered Houston Texans fans some good news as defensive end and three-time NFL Defensive Player of The Year J.J. Watt was a full participant at practice.

With the Texans preparing to travel to Pittsburgh for a Watt-brothers showdown at Heinz Field, the return of Houston's talisman is welcome news, although perhaps not for the Steelers' offense.

Full

Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Tytus Howard, RT

J.J. Watt, DE

Limited

Brandin Cooks, WR

Duke Johnson, RB

Peter Kalambayi, LB

Laremy Tunsil, LT

Another Texan to return to full participation in Thursday's training was full-back Gillaspia. After suffering a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, the bullish blocker would be a strong addition to Houston's special teams and offense.

Right tackle Howard was a full participant as he continues his recovery from an ankle issue, while left tackle Tunsil remains limited thanks to an elbow injury.

Sticking with the offensive trend, running back Johnson and wide receiver Cooks were both limited with ankle and quad injuries respectively. The former LA Rams receiver has been limited every week for the Texans but is yet to miss a game, so it is safe to assume he should be on the field come Sunday.

Kalambayi missed last week thanks to the hamstring issue that has kept him limited so far in Week 3. However, with the return of fellow linebacker Dylan Cole against Baltimore, and rookie outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard not being listed on the injury report for the first time this year the pressure for Kalambayi to return isn't immediate.

For the Steelers, nine players were listed on Thursday's injury report. Eight of whom were full participants, with only wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster a non-participant.