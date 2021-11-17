Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Texans Injury Update: Bad News on Laremy Tunsil

    Texans' Laremy Tunsil not back this week, no changes to line
    HOUSTON - Laremy Tunsil will remain on injured reserve.

    And the Texans' offensive line will remain unchanged in terms of the starting lineup Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

    The Texans will start Geron Christian Sr. at left tackle, Tytus Howard at left guard, rookie center Jimmy Morrissey, right guard Justin McCray and right tackle Charlie Heck.

    Tunsil underwent successful thumb surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb in October. Tunsil is out of the cast and was able to attend practices without participating and has made steady progress in his recovery.

    "He's still going through the rehab right now," Houston head coach David Culley said. "He's still at the point where he's deciding, 'Do I wear a split, do I not wear a splint?' Right now, the big thing is getting his strength back, his overall strength back. Because of the injury, he hasn't been able to lift weights. It's almost like COVID coming back. He's actually getting to the point where he can lift a little bit now and get that strength back."

    Culley said Monday that Tunsil is further ahead of center Justin Britt, who will remain on injured reserve with a hyperextended and bruised knee.

    Culley added that practice squad offensive guard Lane Taylor is healthy, but made no indication that he would be promoted to the active roster this week.

    The Texans, with first-year coach Culley admitting, "I need to do a better job,'' are 1-8 and vying for.a top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Titans, now without Derrick Henry but buoyed by the signing of Adrian Peterson, are fighting to win the AFC South and a playoff berth.

