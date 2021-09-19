Is Texans' Justin Reid 'OK'?

Texans' Justin Reid 'OK,' after leaving game for precautionary reasons

CLEVELAND -- On Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns in NFL Week 2, Houston Texans safety Justin Reid tumbled to the ground and held his left knee, causing immediate concern about the severity of the injury.

Reid immediately went into the blue medical tent on the sideline to be examined.

Reid wound up going back into the game before leaving as a precautionary measure, according to coach David Culley.

"It was just precautionary," Culley said. "They really weren't sure what the injury was at the time. He's okay."

Reid got hurt in the second half after forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass in the first half off a 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Reid intercepted a Baker Mayfield pass and forced a fumble. In the final year of his contract, the former third-round draft pick from Stanford is off to a hot start with three turnovers in two games after not intercepting a pass last season.

Reid's injury is another on a long list of injured Texans on Sunday, including quarterback Tyrod Taylor (hamstring), wide receiver Danny Amendola (hamstring), tight end Antony Auclair and cornerback Terrance Mitchell (concussion).

Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil had his right ankle evaluated, but went back in the game after going into the blue medical tent on the sideline. He was briefly replaced by Geron Christian.

