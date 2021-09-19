Is Texans' Justin Reid 'OK'?

September 19, 2021
Houston Texans Injury Update: Justin Reid is 'OK'

Texans' Justin Reid 'OK,' after leaving game for precautionary reasons
Author:

CLEVELAND -- On Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns in NFL Week 2,  Houston Texans safety Justin Reid tumbled to the ground and held his left knee, causing immediate concern about the severity of the injury.

Reid immediately went into the blue medical tent on the sideline to be examined.

Reid wound up going back into the game before leaving as a precautionary measure, according to coach David Culley.

"It was just precautionary," Culley said. "They really weren't sure what the injury was at the time. He's okay."

Reid got hurt in the second half after forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass in the first half off a 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

READ MORE: Game Recap Live from Cleveland

Reid intercepted a Baker Mayfield pass and forced a fumble. In the final year of his contract, the former third-round draft pick from Stanford is off to a hot start with three turnovers in two games after not intercepting a pass last season.

Reid's injury is another on a long list of injured Texans on Sunday, including quarterback Tyrod Taylor (hamstring), wide receiver Danny Amendola (hamstring), tight end Antony Auclair and cornerback Terrance Mitchell (concussion).

READ MORE: Our Top 10 Observations Following A Tough Loss at Cleveland

Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil had his right ankle evaluated, but went back in the game after going into the blue medical tent on the sideline. He was briefly replaced by Geron Christian.

READ MORE: What Should Houston Do Now At QB?

