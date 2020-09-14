SI.com
Texans Injury Update: RB Duke Johnson 'Long-Shot' Status

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson sustained a sprained ankle in the Week 1 Thursday night loss in Kansas City against the Chiefs, and while the Texans' official designation moving forward is "week-to-week,'' there are reports that Johnson may miss the Week 2 matchup in Houston's home debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

Indeed, NFL Network is now calling Johnson a "long-shot'' to play in Week 2.

The Texans' plan going into the season was to rely on the versatility of both first-team running back David Johnson and his backup/sidekick Duke Johnson. But in the 34-20 loss to the defending Super Bowl champions from Kansas City, Duke Johnson departed the game hobbled, leaving after just five carries for 14 yards on Thursday night.

That left David Johnson, the once-prized running back who came to Houston in the controversial trade with the Arizona Cardinals that sent away DeAndre Hopkins, to carry the load. And he did that well enough, totaling 109 yards of total offense including an early-game 21-yard TD run that provided the visiting team with hope ... for at least a while.

In the 2019 NFL season, the multi-purpose Duke Johnson played in all 16 games for the Texans and contributed 83 carries for 410 yards along with 44 catches for 410 receiving yards. Going forward, the Texans will obviously lean heavily David Johnson - and ideally for Houston, he'll have more to do on offense than he did on Thursday at Arrowhead.

Additionally, they have Buddy Howell behind David Johnson. Additionally, the Texans can promote C.J. Prosise or Scottie Phillips from the practice squad.

