Houston Texans J.J. Watt Named a Finalist for The “NFL 100 All-Time Team”

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been named as a finalist for the NFL 100 All-Time Team, which was voted on a panel of 26 voters. Watt has been the only Texans player even named as a finalist to any position.

"Our goal was to create a panel made up of coaches, team and front office executives, former players and members of the media with a deep appreciation for the history of the League, its teams and players, as well as a commitment to conduct research, if necessary," said Pete Abitante, NFL Vice President of Special Projects. "I think each selector would admit that they were incredibly challenged by this task, but each person gave serious thought and serious consideration to each and every player discussed."

Some notable names in the panel are coaches Bill Belichick, Tony Dungy, Dick LeBeau, John Madden, Don Shula, and Dick Vermil and past players like Dan Fouts, Ron Jaworski, Ozzie Newsome, and Art Shell.

During his time with the Texans, Watt has 157 career tackles for a loss, which is the most since it became an official stat. His 264 quarterback hits are the most in the NFL, and his 96.0 sacks are the third-most through 111 games in NFL history. Watt's .86 sacks per game are the most in NFL history, eclipsing Reggie White, who had .85.

The defensive line and linebackers will be announced on November 29th. 

