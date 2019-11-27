State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Houston Texans J.J. Watt Named the 2019 Big Ten Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2019 Big Ten Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award honoree on Tuesday. Watt was honored for his work with The J.J. Watt Foundation, raising over $41 million for underprivileged youth and his efforts raising money for Hurricane Harvey. 

In 2010, he started the Justin J. Watt Foundation in Wisconsin out of a desire to help underserved kids. The foundation has provided more than $5.2 million in funding to more than 700 middle schools and organizations in 30 states that have insufficient funding for after-school athletic programs or no after-school athletics whatsoever for sixth through eighth-grade children.

Watt earned both the Sports Illustrated Man of the Year award and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year plaudit for his fundraising efforts in 2017.

Team Rubicon CEO Jake Wood congratulated Watt for the honor and being named to receive the prestigious award.

"My name belongs nowhere near yours when it comes to service and philanthropy my friend," Watt said to Wood via Twitter. "You are a true legend and I consider myself honored to know you."

Past Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award Recipients
2011: George Taliaferro, IND
2012: Chris Spielman, OSU
2013: Drew Brees, PUR
2014: Brian Griese, MICH
2015: John Shinsky, MSU
2016: Trent Green, IND
2017: Chad Greenway, IOWA
2018: Jake Wood, WIS
2019: J.J. Watt, WIS

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill Belichick Says the Texans' Offense is One That "Scares You To Death"

Patrick D. Starr
1 0

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says the Houston Texans offense has his attention heading into their Sunday matchup.

Bill Belichick Is Most Impressed with Texans' Deshaun Watson's Growth as a Passer

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson has impressed New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on how well he has thrown the football in 2019.

"We've Got to Be Clutch" - Texans Whitney Mercilus on What It's Going to Take to Win Against the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
0

Whitney Mercilus knows the Houston Texans have to play a mistake free football game against the New England Patriots to have a chance to win on Sunday night.

Justin Reid Set to Return for the Texans Defense This Week Against the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Justin Reid has cleared the concussion protocol and will return to the lineup for the defense. Reid missed his first NFL game last week due to being in the concussion protocol.

Houston Texans J.J. Watt Named a Finalist for The “NFL 100 All-Time Team”

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been named a finalist for the “NFL 100 All-Time Team” voted on by a panel of 26-voters.

Texans Update: Bill O'Brien Calls It a "Tough Thing" To Lose Linebacker Dylan Cole for the Season

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans have to figure out who will take Dylan Cole's role on roster after being placed on the injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Texans Bill O'Brien Has No Hard Feelings Towards the Patriots for Tampering Charges and No Nick Caserio

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has no hard feelings with the New England Patriots' over the summer's drama regarding Nick Caserio.

Roster Move: Houston Texans Re-Sign Steven Mitchell, Jr. to the Active Roster

Patrick D. Starr
1

Houston Texans bring back wide receiver Steven Mitchell, Jr. back to the roster after waiving him before the Indianapolis Colts game.

Texans Will Fuller Wants to "Put Fear" in Defensive Backs Hearts

Patrick D. Starr
1 2

Houston Texans Will Fuller is an important player in the offense and he wants to continue to make his mark by putting fear in defensive backs' heart.

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins Toe-Tap Ability Is the Best Bill O'Brien Has Ever Seen

Patrick D. Starr
3 0

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins ability to toe-tap and tight rope the sideline to make catches is one of the things that impresses Bill O'Brien the most.