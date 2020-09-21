SI.com
Texans J.J. Watt Rips 'Selfish, Stupid' Blacklock Ejection

Anthony R Wood

The Houston Texans showed little passion as they fell to 0-2 at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Their 33-16 loss was epitomized by the late ejection of rookie defensive tackle Ross Blacklock who had had a forgettable home debut. Star defensive end J.J. Watt wasn't afraid to voice his opinion on this after the game.

"It's stupid," said Watt. "It's selfish. It was a stupid play. It was selfish. I've spoken to Ross before. It pisses me off."

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has never been one to hide his emotions before or after games, and the team captain's thoughts should, hopefully, wake Blacklock up to his mistakes.

"It's a very selfish move late in the game, and it's dumb. It's very dumb to hurt your team in that type of setting for no reason," said Watt.

The second-round pick out of TCU is expected to fill the void left by D.J. Reader who left for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency, but this will not have helped his case.

The Texans will surely be hoping the 31-year old Watt can mentor Blacklock out of making any such mistakes in the future, given that they are not only detrimental to him but his team as a whole.

On the night, Houston showed a worrying lack of passion and urgency yet again. Hopefully, Watt can use his influence to wake the Texans locker room up in time for next week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

