Texans' Jacob Martin Returns After Covid-19 Absence

Anthony R Wood

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans activated outside linebacker Jacob Martin. The third-year former sixth-rounder out of Temple was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list on November 5th.

"Jacob should be back today, as a matter of fact," said interim head coach Romeo Crennel on Monday. "We’re excited about that, because we’re thin at that position."

This move comes one day after the Texans also activated veteran outside linebacker/defensive end Nate Orchard from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list. 

After spending the start of this season on Washington's practice squad the former second-round pick made three appearances for Ron Rivera's team. Orchard was subsequently cut by Washington before the Texans picked him up off of waivers on November 9th.

READ MORE: Troubled CB DeAndre Baker: Worth A Texans' Look

READ MORE: Should Texans Bench Defensive Starters?

Romeo Crennel's Texans have been struggling to create both a consistent pass rush and contain opposing rushers this season. This was not helped by losing Martin for two games following a positive Covid-19 test, which also knocked out fellow linebackers Dylan Cole and Whitney Mercilus for one game due to close contact. 

Regaining Martin and signing Orchard should give the team more depth and alternatives to the starters, especially important now given they are set to host the New England Patriots this Sunday, who currently ranks third in the NFL in rushing and are fresh off of back-to-back wins. 

As such, rotating their players to conserve their energy could prove crucial as this has been an issue late on in games for much of the season. 

One final missing piece of the puzzle remains defensive end Charles Omenihu, who missed last weekend's 10-7 loss at the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury. 

The Texans host Bill Belichick's Patriots on Sunday at noon central time where Martin should make his welcome return. 

