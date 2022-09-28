Texans Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr. Crack CBS Sports Top Rookies List

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are winless at the start of the 2022 campaign, but Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. have been bright spots for the organization. According to CBS Sports, the Texans have two of the five best rookies entering Week 4 of the regular season.

Pitre ranked one spot ahead of Stingley at No. 4 following an impressive outing during the Texans' 23-20 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

"I’m going to talk about the positives — Jalen Pitre’s game," coach Lovie Smith said. "Outstanding job. Two interceptions, a big sack, tackle for a loss, just overall good play throughout. That’s encouraging when you see a player like that."

The first-year prospect finished the game against the Bears with eight tackles, a pair of interceptions and a sack.

Pitre's on-field production at Soldier Field stadium added to his impressive start to his NFL career, where he has allowed three receptions for 35 yards in 118 coverage snaps.

Stingley finished the game with one pass deflection in the loss against the Bears. But the rookie prospect from LSU did record his first career sack on second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

"He wasn’t attacked as much, neither one of our corners," Smith said. "But it was more about them supporting the run yesterday, and we can do a better job of that. But Stingley will get better each game he plays."

Rounding out CBS Sports' top-five rookies entering Week 4 are Drake London (No. 1), Garrett Wilson (No. 2) and Sauce Gardner (No. 3).

