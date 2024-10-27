Houston Texans' Joe Mixon Scores Dynamic Touchdown vs. Colts
The Houston Texans are in big need of a bounceback after suffering a 24-22 loss against the Green Bay Packers on the road at Lambeau Field. They host the Indianapolis Colts in what is the two teams' second meeting of the season, this time coming at NRG Stadium.
The Texans got on the board first with a field goal, but the Colts matched that before scoring a touchdown to take an early 10-0 lead.
Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud is already having a better game than he did in Week 7, but it was star running back Joe Mixon who got into the end zone on the ground to cash in the Texans' first touchdown of the contest.
Mixon's 14-yard touchdown run was set up by Stroud, who helped the team down the field. The second-year quarterback has completed 12 of his 17 passes for 117 yards, and Mixon has 27 yards on his five carries, including the touchdown run.
