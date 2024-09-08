Texans' Joe Mixon Scores TD During Dominating Game vs. Colts
The Houston Texans season opener has brought both positives and negatives. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud has an elite set of weapons to work with, and the team's defense added new playmakers.
Stroud got Stefon Diggs involved early, allowing him to score his first touchdown with the franchise and the first of the season. Star wide receiver Nico Collins caught a deep ball to help set up the score. All around, the flashes within the passing game have been there.
Add in a Joe Mixon touchdown, too, as the running back is adding to his impressive first campaign with the team. In 21 carries, Mixon has tallied 119 yards and one score, helping the Texans to a lead in the fourth quarter.
The additions of Diggs and Mixon signaled the Texans were all-in on building a contender around Stroud while on his rookie-scale contract, and the two new weapons have found the end zone in their debuts for the team.
At any moment, Collins and wide receiver Tank Dell are capable of ripping off huge plays, too. This offense has some elite potential in the 2024 season, and it's shining during Week 1.
