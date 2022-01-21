Skip to main content

Former Texans Standout Jonathan Joseph High on Davis Mills

Retired cornerback saw progress from rookie quarterback

Former Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph spent a career studying quarterbacks, so he's more than qualified to weigh in on rookie Davis Mills.

Joseph, a 15-year veteran who spent nine seasons in Houston, said on the Upon Further Review podcast that he liked what he saw out of Mills in 2021.

"You started to see as the season went on he started to get a little more comfortable, understand the offense, the way the NFL works," Joseph said. "I think that’s with anything: it takes a little time.

"Obviously every player, every situation is different. With him, he’s in a good situation. Obviously there will be a new coach coming in and hopefully he won’t have to learn a totally different scheme to put him back at Point A, starting over like a rookie again."

Recommended Articles

Davis Mills
Play

Former Texans Standout High on Davis Mills

Retired cornerback saw progress from rookie quarterback

36 seconds ago
36 seconds ago
Evan Neal
Play

Best Player in Draft Headed to Houston?

NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper has Houston Texans selecting potential "15-year starter"

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Texans - McCown1
Play

Search Continues: Houston Interviews Former NFL Journeyman Quarterback For Head Coaching Vacancy

Texans' latest interview is Josh McCown

13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Mills began the year as Tyrod Taylor's backup, only to be thrust into the starting role halfway through the Texans' Week 2 loss at the Cleveland Browns. 

Mills' first seven games (six starts) were rocky, going 140 of 209 for 1,357 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. But the lasting impression of Mills is what he did with the second half of the season. 

After being replaced by Taylor for Weeks 9-13, Mills resumed the starting role and never looked back. In his final six games (five starts) he went 123 of 185 for 1,307 yards, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions, also recording his first two NFL wins along the way.

But as Joseph eluded to, Mills' second year has the potential to be a tough one if the new head coach and their new offensive coordinator opt for a new scheme. 

Davis Mills
News

Former Texans Standout High on Davis Mills

36 seconds ago
Evan Neal
News

Best Player in Draft Headed to Houston?

9 hours ago
Texans - McCown1
News

Search Continues: Houston Interviews Former NFL Journeyman Quarterback For Head Coaching Vacancy

13 hours ago
7AFCE748-0DFB-4CC6-892F-810F1E2293C8
News

Source: Texans Claim Texas A&M & Packers Ex Pass-Rusher Kingsley Keke

16 hours ago
Kenneth Walker III
News

Could Doak Walker Winner Fix Texans' Run Game in 2022?

16 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores exits the field after the game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texans Coach Search: Pros And Cons Of Hiring Brian Flores

18 hours ago
5016F229-DD86-4E1D-A37D-E1BF106D5217
News

NFL Hiring Name to Watch: ‘Trusted’ Raiders Exec DuJuan Daniels

21 hours ago
omenihu
News

'Circus Show': Texans Blasted By 49ers' Charles Omenihu

Jan 20, 2022