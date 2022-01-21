Former Texans Standout High on Davis Mills

Former Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph spent a career studying quarterbacks, so he's more than qualified to weigh in on rookie Davis Mills.

Joseph, a 15-year veteran who spent nine seasons in Houston, said on the Upon Further Review podcast that he liked what he saw out of Mills in 2021.

"You started to see as the season went on he started to get a little more comfortable, understand the offense, the way the NFL works," Joseph said. "I think that’s with anything: it takes a little time.

"Obviously every player, every situation is different. With him, he’s in a good situation. Obviously there will be a new coach coming in and hopefully he won’t have to learn a totally different scheme to put him back at Point A, starting over like a rookie again."

Mills began the year as Tyrod Taylor's backup, only to be thrust into the starting role halfway through the Texans' Week 2 loss at the Cleveland Browns.

Mills' first seven games (six starts) were rocky, going 140 of 209 for 1,357 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. But the lasting impression of Mills is what he did with the second half of the season.

After being replaced by Taylor for Weeks 9-13, Mills resumed the starting role and never looked back. In his final six games (five starts) he went 123 of 185 for 1,307 yards, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions, also recording his first two NFL wins along the way.

But as Joseph eluded to, Mills' second year has the potential to be a tough one if the new head coach and their new offensive coordinator opt for a new scheme.