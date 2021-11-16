Texans' Cornerstone Fueled By Frustration

One of the Houston Texans' most impressive players - and arguably their best defensive playmaker - has been second-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

With seven sacks in as many games, as well as three defended passes and nine tackles for a loss, Greenard has helped to fill the voids upfront created by the departures of former mainstays of the Texans defense J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus.

One moniker that has been attributed to Greenard in recent weeks has been 'cornerstone'. The Texans are rebuilding and in need of core players, or cornerstones, surrounding which they can build their team. And Greenard fits this mold.

When asked how it feels to be described as a cornerstone of this team, Greenard took it as a compliment but clearly, he's not particularly interested in personal accolades in times like these.

"I like to hear that, but it's like also I'm a big results guy," Greenard said. "I mean, I want to win. That's all good and all but it doesn't mean anything if we're not winning. We're all trying to make sure that we're all that cornerstone guy to be honest. Yeah it's cool, but we need to get the dub (win), then that'll maybe make me feel a little better."

His emphasis on winning over anything else was highlighted when he finished off discussing how much he hates losing. Greenard said his frustration with losing "fuels" him, saying that while the stats may be on his side: "I couldn't care less about that. I could have nothing, as long as we win, I'm good with it."

Ironically, it's this team-first, win-first attitude that furthers his case as a key cornerstone of this defense moving forward.

Head coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio have preached endlessly about wanting to build a winning culture around the right people.

Frankly, they won't find a better example of this than Greenard.