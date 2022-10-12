OCT 12 TEXANS SIGN JORDAN AKINS TO 53

The Houston Texans have activated tight end, Jordan Akins, to the 53-man roster, according to his agents.

The Texans released starting tight end Pharoh Brown in recent days, prompting the move.

Akins has seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown this season.

OCT 8 TEXANS DESIGNATE MARIO ADDISON FROM IR

The Houston Texans have activated veteran defensive end Mario Addison from injured reserve, as first reported by Pro Football Network. After missing the first four games of the season, Addison will make his debut with the Texans on Sunday, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

OCT 5 CONLEY CUT The Houston Texans have let go of an eight-year veteran at wide receiver with the release of Chris Conley from the practice squad.

It has been a yo-yo experience since Conley signed with the Texans last season, as he made 10 starts for the team in 2021. ... while this season, he played in just two games, in which he got two targets and no catches.

In 18 games in Houston, Conley recorded 22 catches for 323 yards and two TDs.

OCT 4 BROWN OUT The Texans are cutting tight end Pharaoh Brown, as first reported by Aaron Wilson.

Brown signed a one-year, $3 million guaranteed contract this offseason to return to a Houston offense that has turned the page at the position.

Brown leaves the active roster with seven catches for 72 yards this year.

SEPTEMBER 27 TEXANS LOSE PS OT CEDRIC OGBUEHI TO JETS

The Houston Texans have lost practice squad offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi from their practice squad, after he was signed by the New York Jets.

A former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, Ogbuehi has bounced around the league, landing on five different teams since 2019.

SEPTEMBER 24 TEXANS ELEVATE TIGHT JORDAN AKINS

The Texans have elevated tight end Jordan Akins from the practice squad ahead of their Week 3 match against the Chicago Bears, as first reported by Pro Football Network.

Akins will be replacing second-year prospect Brevin Jordan, who will miss Sunday's game due to an ankle injury. Akins re-joined the Texans following his release from the New York Giants in August.

SEPTEMBER 22 TEXANS SIGN JIMMY MORRISSEY

With Justin Britt out due to personal reasons, the Texans have added depth to their offensive line. According to Pro Football Network, the Texans have signed center Jimmy Morrissey to their 53-man roster.

Morrissey played five games with the Texans during the 2021 season following a short tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders drafted Morrissey during the seventh round (No. 230th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Scott Quessenberry will continue to start in Britt's absence.

SEPTEMBER 20 TEXANS RESTRUCTURE COOKS

The Houston Texans have restructured the contract of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, per a report from Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

The Texans have converted $831,111 of his base salary into a signing bonus. That conversion creates $554,000 in immediate cap room for the Texans.

Cooks signed a massive two-year $39 million contract extension this past offseason.

SEPTEMBER 10 HARRIS JOINS ACTIVE ROSTER

The Texans have signed veteran defensive end Demone Harris to their active roster ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Colts, as first reported by Pro Football Network.

Harris played a significant role in Houston's defensive line production during the preseason. He recorded five tackles and 1.0 sacks during the Texans' 3-0 preseason outing.

SEPTEMBER 9 FREEMAN CUT

The Houston Texans have cut veteran running back Royce Freeman, per a report from Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Last season with the Texans, Freeman had 35 carries for 92 yards and seven receptions for 62 yards in seven games.

Before coming to the Texans, Freeman played eight games with the Panthers in 2021, and spent three seasons in Denver with the Broncos.

SEPTEMBER 9 TRYOUT TRIO

The Houston Texans hosted linebackers Emeke Egbule and Rashod Berry and D-lineman Micah Dew-Treadway for Thursday tryouts, according to Aaron Wilson.

Berry, 25, is notable as he signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020 - giving him that GM Nick Caserio connection.

In 2021, Berry appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded three tackles.

SEPTEMBER 8 TEXANS SIGN NEW DL

The Houston Texans announced Thursday afternoon the signing of defensive lineman Derick Roberson to the practice squad. Roberson, a four-year veteran who played his first three years with the Tennessee Titans, has recorded 4.5 sacks in 16 career games.

Following the signing of Roberson, the Texans have placed offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve.

SEPTEMBER 6 TEXANS SIGN RB

Per a report from Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans are signing former Miami Dolphins running back Gerrid Doaks.

A seventh round pick of the Dolphins in 2021, Doaks was waived by the Dolphins on August 29.

SEPTEMBER 6 NEW DEALS

The Texans have restructured the contracts of kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and punter Cameron Johnston in a way that creates about $2.1 million in salary cap savings, as first reported by Aaron Wilson. The players make no "sacrifice'' in these transactions; rather, it's a bookkeeping technique for the team and a base-to-bonus conversion for the players.

SEPTEMBER 2 TEXANS SIGN HOWARD, CUT CONLEY

According to the Texans public relations department, Houston has officially signed tight end O.J. Howard. In a corresponding move, the Texans have cut receiver Chris Conley for a second time.

Howard, 2017 first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has recorded 1,737 receiving yards and 15 touchdown passes in 59 career games. His best season came during the 2018 when he tallied recorded 565 yards on 34 catches.

Conley was waived during the initial cuts, but Texans GM Nick Caserio said Wednesday that the team was looking to "bring him back" on a new deal. Last season, Conley recorded 23 catches for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

SEPTEMBER 1 VETERAN TIGHT END MEETS WITH TEXANS

Two days following his departure from the Buffalo Bills, veteran tight end O.J. Howard met with the Texans on Thursday, as first reported by Pro Football Network.

Howard, who was a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, has recorded 1,737 receiving yards and 15 touchdown passes in 59 career games. His best season came during the 2018 campaign, where he recorded 565 yards on 34 catches for the 5-11 Buccaneers.

SEPTEMBER 1 TEXANS BRING BACK THREE VETERANS

The Texans have re-signed receiver Chris Conley, cornerback Issac Yiadom and running back Roye Freeman to the active roster. In a corresponding move, Houston has elected to move cornerback Tavierre Thomas (quad), linebacker Christian Harris (hamstring) and tight end Teagan Quitoriano (ankle) to the short-term injured reserve.

Freeman initially made the 53-man roster but was waived following the addition of Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Tyler Johnson. Last season, he played in seven games and rushed for 92 yards on 35 carries. He also caught seven passes for 62 yards.

Conley was waived during the initial cuts, but Texans GM Nick Caserio said Wednesday that the team was looking to "bring him back" on a new deal. Last season, Conley recorded 23 catches for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

Yiadom was initially waived during roster cuts but was expected to be brought back due to his skills on special teams. He also served as the team's No. 4 cornerback during training camp behind Derek Stingley Jr., Steven Nelson and Desmond King.

Thomas and Quitoriano are expected to be back within the next four-to-six weeks. Harris, Houston's third-round pick out of Alabama, could miss an extensive amount of time due to the injury.

AUGUST 31 TEXANS CUT VETERAN RB

The Texans are cutting veteran running back Royce Freeman. The news was first reported by ESPN. Freeman, a former third-round pick out of Oregon, played in seven games rushing for 92 yards on 35 carries last season for Houston. He also caught seven passes for 62 yards.

It is unknown at this time if Houston will look to add another running to its active roster or pehaps elevate veteran Marlon Mack from the practice squad. Mack was released on Tuesday after signing a one-year, $2 million deal in the offseason.

AUGUST 31 BENGALS CLAIM FORMER TEXANS OL MAX SHARPING

The Cincinnati Bengals have claimed former now-former Texans offensive lineman Max Sharping, per reports.

Sharping was waived by Houston on Tuesday.

AUGUST 31 TEXANS CLAIM WR JOHNSON

The Houston Texans have claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson off of waivers, per a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

In two seasons with the Bucs, Johnson played in 31 games with six starts and made 48 catches on 72 targets for 529 yards and two touchdowns.

AUGUST 31 TEXANS SIGN DEMONE HARRIS TO PRACTICE SQUAD

After a solid preseason performance, the Texans have re-signed defensive end Demone Harris, to the practice squad, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Harris is one of the first practice squad signees for the Texans following running back Marlon Mack's surprising addition.

AUGUST 31 COUTEE TO INDY

Former Texans wideout Keke Coutee has signed with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad, per a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

In three years with the Texans, Coutee amassed 83 catches in 117 targets for 941 yards and four touchdowns, playing in 23 games. Coutee appeared in two games or the Colts last season, making one catch for five yards.

AUGUST 31 TEXANS PLACE TE ON IR

The Houston Texans placed tight end Teagan Quitoriano on short-term injured reserve on Wednesday morning, per Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Quitoriano had a promising preseason with the Texans, catching a touchdown in the Week 2 win over the Rams.

AUGUST 28 TEXANS CUT KICKER

The Houston Texans have cut kicker Matt Ammendola following the conclusion to their preseason.

Ammendola hit 1-of-2 field goals and 2-of-2 extra points for the Texans on Thursday.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, who missed part of the preseason dealing with an injury, is expected to be back for Week 1.

AUGUST 24 TEXANS CUT FABIAN MOREAU

The Texans announced Wednesday afternoon that they cut veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau. Moreau signed with the Texans in May following a one-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

Moreau has recorded 186 tackles, 25 pass deflections and six interceptions throughout his five-year NFL career. Moreau began his career in 2017 when the Washington Commanders drafted him in the third round of the draft.

Meanwhile, Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn is trying to work through a minor injury and is expected to miss this week's preseason finale. So, former Jets kicker Matt Ammendola is reportedly visiting the Texans.

AUGUST 21 TEXANS MAKE FOUR ROSTER CUTS

On top of cutting linebacker Tae Davis, the Texans have released fullback Andy Janovich and waived rookie offensive tackle Myron Cunningham. Houston also has placed receiver Chester Rodgers on the reserve/injured list following its 24-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Janovich, a six-year starter for the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, began to see his rep count diminish in practice. Houston entering training camp with three fullbacks and are expected to keep at least one. The two fighting for what could be the lone spot include Paul Quessenberry and Troy Hairston.

Cunningham, a three-year starter for Arkansas, could potentially return to the Texans should he clear waivers, but that would come at a later date. Cunningham went undrafted after helping the Hogs finish with an 8-4 record, and one of the more potent rushing offenses in the SEC.

With the four roster moves, Houston has met the NFL's 80-man roster limit before Tuesday's deadline.

AUGUST 21 TEXANS CUT LINEBACKER

The Texans are cutting linebacker Tae Davis, according to NFL Network. Davis primarly worked on with the third-team defense and on special teams.

Davis, an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018, spent two seasons in Houston. Last year, he was placed on the injured reverse with a uncisclosed injury after being initally waived. In four years, Davis has also played for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

AUGUST 15 TWO TEXANS CUT FOLLOWING SAINTS WIN

The Texans are cutting defensive end Jordan Jenkins and receiver Chad Beebe following their 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. The news was first reported by Pro Football Network.

Jenkins, who signed a two-year, $6 million contract last season, worked as a rotational pass-rusher for the Texans under defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. He finished the season with 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits in 11 games. Jenkins had not practiced this season after being placed on the physically unable to perform list due to a strained calf prior to the start of training camp.

Beebe, who signed with Houston following the season-ending injury to receiver DaeSean Hamilton, did not record a stat in Saturday's win over New Orleans. Prior to arriving in Houston, the 28-year-old had played for the Minnesota Vikings.

Undrafted out of Northern Illinois, Bebee has tallied 26 career receptions for 310 yards and two touchdowns. His best season came in 2020 when he played in 14 games and recorded 20 receptions for 201 yards and two scores.

AUGUST 15 CHIEFS CUT TEXANS-EX JOHNSON

With roster cuts beginning to come in across the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs have parted ways with former Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson.

Johnson racked up 172 tackles, one tackle for loss and three interceptions in 44 games with 19 starts in three seasons. All three interceptions came last season.

AUGUST 12 TEXANS CUT DAVIS

The Houston Texans have released wide receiver Davion Davis from injured reserve with a settlement, per Aaron Wilson.

A Texas native and Sam Houston State alumnus, Davis went undrafted in 2019, spending time with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns before landing in Houston last season.

Davis made two appearances in 2021, starting one game and racking up a total of one reception for 17 yards before landing on IR with a fractured ankle in December. He was waived and returned to IR earlier this month after suffering a pulled hamstring.

AUGUST 11 TEXANS EX HEADS TO BIG APPLE

Five-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro left tackle Duane Brown is heading to the New York Jets.

The 36-year-old was drafted 26th overall by the Texans back in 2008, going on to spend just over nine seasons in Houston where he was a stalwart of the offensive line. Traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, where he went on to spend just over four seasons, Brown now joins head coach Robert Saleh's Jets where he'll fill in for Mekhi Becton who suffered a likely season-ending knee injury, per Adam Schefter.

Brown's deal is two years and worth a reported $22 million.

AUGUST 11 TEXANS WORKOUT TRIO OF RUSHERS

Just a day after signing running back B.J. Emmons, the Houston Texans have worked out another trio of rushers.

Per Aaron Wilson, Kalen Ballage, Sewo Olonilua, and Brenden Knox all worked out on Thursday.

Ballage was a Miami Dolphins fourth-round draft pick in 2018, going on to spend two seasons in Florida, followed by brief stints with the New York Jets, LA Chargers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Dallas Cowboy Olonilua went undrafted out of TCU in 2020 and has spent the two years since bouncing back and forth between Dallas' active roster, practice squad, and IR.

Knox went undrafted in 2021 out of Marshall and went on to briefly occupy a roster spot with the Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs.

AUGUST 10 EMMONS HEADS TO HOUSTON

The Texans are signing running back B.J. Emmons, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Houston has a need for running back after placing Darius Anderson on injured reserve with a dislocated knee that required season-ending surgery.

"[He's] a guy that showed up every day, was doing some good things," Texans coach Lovie Smith said Wednesday of Anderson. "We had a plan for him. Unfortunately, injuries are part of our game. It's just pretty much a non-contact injury that happened."

Initially a student at Alabama, Emmons elected to transfer and his career at Florida Atlantic. As a junior, he rushed for 237 yards and six touchdowns despite missing time with a broken ankle. In a COVID-shortened season in 2020, he rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown.

With the Raiders, he rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in three preseason games in 2021. He was signed to the practice squad, released then signed by the Seahawks, then released and signed by the Jaguars.

Most recently, Emmons played for the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL. He rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown while tacking on another 105 yards as a receiver.

AUGUST 9 SHAHEEN LEAVES SOUTH BEACH FOR AFC SOUTH

The Texans are trading a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. Shaheen signed a two-year, $7.65 million contract extension with the Dolphins in 2020.

Drafted by the Chicago Bears out of Ashland University in 2017, Shaheen has been known for his blocking skills. The 6-7 tight end has often been a mismatch nightmare against defensive ends in terms of run blocking.

Shaheen was traded to Miami in 2020 for a conditional seventh-round pick. From there, he'd go on to record 12 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns under coach Brian Flores' direction. In 2021, Shaheen finished with 12 catches for 110 yards.

For his career, Shaheen has recorded 50 catches for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. A corresponding move by Houston not been announced as of this time.

AUGUST 2 ROGERS TO TEXANS

According to reports, Chester Rogers is coming aboard via a one-year deal.

The former Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts receiver visited the Texans Monday evening.

Rogers, 28, was picked up by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He spent four seasons in Indianapolis, playing in 53 total games while starting in 22. He recorded 111 total catches for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2021, Rogers played in 16 games and made two starts with Tennessee. He tallied 301 total yards and averaged 18.8 yards per catch.

AUGUST 2 SNEAD STAYING IN HOUSTON?

According to Pro Football Network, the Texans will workout former Baltimore Ravens standout Willie Snead Tuesday afternoon. Since it was announced that rookie reciever John Metchie III would undergo treatment of leukemia, the Texans have worked out three veteran receivers.

Snead, 29, recently played with the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers. He tallied three catches for 33 yards before being waived by Las Vegas in October.

Best known for his time with the New Orleans Saints and Ravens, Snead has been a reliable slot weapon in the passing attack. In three seasons with the Saints, he recorded 149 catches for 1,971 yards and seven touchdowns. In three years with Baltimore, Snead tallied 126 catches for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Texans worked out former Tennessee Titans receiver Chester Rogers on Monday evening, but no deal was finalized.

AUGUST 1 ROGERS READY TO RUMBLE WITH TEXANS?

According to reports, former Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts receiver Chester Rogers is set to visit the Texans Monday evening. Should the workout go well, it is expected Houston will sign him to the active roster.

Rogers, 28, was picked up by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He spent four seasons in Indianapolis, playing in 53 total games while starting in 22. He recorded 111 total catches for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2021, Rogers played in 16 games and made two starts with Tennessee. He tallied 301 total yards and averaged 18.8 yards per catch.

AUGUST 1 TEXANS CUT QB

According to multiple reports, the Texans have released backup quarterback Kevin Hogan.

Hogan had signed with the Texans this off-season as a free agent and looked to be in a competition for backup duties behind Davis Mills with Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel.

It appears now that competition is now down to Allen and Driskel.

Hogan was originally a fifth-round pick for the Kansas City Cheifs.

