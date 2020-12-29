Houston Texans Opt for Depth Adjustment on Offense

The winding-down Houston Texans swapped out one skill position player for depth at another position

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans made a couple of moves on Monday ahead of their season finale against the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

The team announced they had waived veteran running back C.J. Prosise. Taking his spot on the roster is wide receiver Damion Ratley, who was signed from the practice squad.

READ MORE: Texans QB Watson: ‘I’m Playing’ In Week 17 (But He Shouldn’t)

Prosise had been a depth guy at the running back position filling in at different times behind David Johnson and Duke Johnson. He was also the team's kick returner after the release of DeAndre Carter.

The veteran back accounted for just 19 rushing yards on 10 carries. He added another 18 yards via receiving and amassed 149 return yards in his game action.

He was a healthy scratch against the Bengals on Sunday. Dontrell Hilliard was the running back depth behind David Johnson and returned kicks for the Texans.

Ratley is in his third season in the NFL and with his third team this season, previously having been with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. The Texas A&M product has 29 career catches for 407 yards and a touchdown. He is depth at the wide receiver position but has plenty of competition for playing time with Brandin Cooks, Chad Hansen, Keke Coutee, and rookie Isaiah Coulter already on the roster. Steven Mitchell has been a frequent promotion from the practice squad at the position as well.

READ MORE: Texans RB David Johnson Joins Alvin Kamara As NFL Award Nominee

The Texans can help spoil the Tennessee Titans season on Sunday but Houston needs help to keep the Titans out of the playoffs. Tennesee likely can't win the AFC South if the Texans beat them but could still make the playoffs with a loss to Houston.