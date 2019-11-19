State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Houston Texans Justin Reid a Long Shot to Play Thursday Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are set to possibly be without two safeties heading into the game with the Indianapolis Colts. Safeties Justin Reid and Mike Adams both suffered concussions on Sunday in the Baltimore Ravens game. With a short week and both players needing to pass through the concussion protocol, there appears not enough time for the battery of tests for the players to pass according to NFL rules. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien discussed the injury situation regarding his team heading into Thursday, "I think it's challenging, but it's a couple of things. It's what type of injury is it, and then how has the rehab process been."

"The guys are working hard to rehab," O'Brien said of his injured players. "How is that gone? You know whether it's a hamstring. That's totally different than a concussion. You know what I mean? So, you know, I'd say a guy that, you know, had a concussion on Sunday, be hard for him to be cleared to play on Thursday." 

With Reid and Adams more than likely not able to play on Thursday, that will leave the defense with three safeties in Jahleel Addae, Tashuan Gipson, Sr., and A.J. Moore. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Houston Texans Rule Out Lonnie Johnson, Jr., Justin Reid, and Mike Adams Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans rule out three from their secondary heading into their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Podcast Episode 4.27: Houston Texans Lay An Egg Against the Ravens

Patrick D. Starr
0

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans' disappointing effort against the Baltimore Ravens.

Texans Working to Keep Keke Coutee Plugged In For the Stretch Run of the Season

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans working to keep Keke Coutee confident and part of the offense for the stretch run of the season.

Texans Deshaun Watson's Pursuit of Greatness Comes From Correcting His Mistakes

Patrick D. Starr
0

Bill O'Brien says Deshaun Watson does not make the same mistake twice as the Houston Texans quarterback.

Texans Will Fuller, Bradley Roby, and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. Gametime Decisions for Thursday Night

Patrick D. Starr
0

Head Coach Bill O'Brien calls Will Fuller, Bradley Roby, and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. all have a chance to play on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

Vernon Hargreaves III Preparing For His Role in the Texans Defense

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans have cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III working as the nickel cornerback preparing him for the final stretch of the season.

Texans Bill O'Brien: “I Have No Idea What Pass Interference Is Anymore"

Patrick D. Starr
2 0

Head Coach Bill O'Brien was pretty clear about his thoughts on a non-call in the end zone on DeAndre Hopkins.

Texans Safety Group Dealing With Multiple Injuries on a Short Week

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans safety group is dealing with key injuries that have depleted the group heading into Thursday Night Football.

Laremy Tunsil is Disappointed in the Texans Loss - Knows They Have to Regroup for Thursday Night

Patrick D. Starr
1 0

Houston Texans Laremy Tunsil understands they can't dwell on the loss with the Indianapolis Colts coming to town for Thursday Night Football.

New Team and New Atmosphere Has Texans Vernon Hargreaves III Rejuvenated

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Vernon Hargreaves III is embracing his new team and attempting to put his best foot forward.