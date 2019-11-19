Houston Texans Justin Reid a Long Shot to Play Thursday Against the Colts

The Houston Texans are set to possibly be without two safeties heading into the game with the Indianapolis Colts. Safeties Justin Reid and Mike Adams both suffered concussions on Sunday in the Baltimore Ravens game. With a short week and both players needing to pass through the concussion protocol, there appears not enough time for the battery of tests for the players to pass according to NFL rules.

Head coach Bill O'Brien discussed the injury situation regarding his team heading into Thursday, "I think it's challenging, but it's a couple of things. It's what type of injury is it, and then how has the rehab process been."

"The guys are working hard to rehab," O'Brien said of his injured players. "How is that gone? You know whether it's a hamstring. That's totally different than a concussion. You know what I mean? So, you know, I'd say a guy that, you know, had a concussion on Sunday, be hard for him to be cleared to play on Thursday."

With Reid and Adams more than likely not able to play on Thursday, that will leave the defense with three safeties in Jahleel Addae, Tashuan Gipson, Sr., and A.J. Moore.

