Texans Solve 2 Problems in NFL Mock Draft

It would take a trade, but a recent 2022 Mock Draft has the Texans solving two problems in the first round next April

Could the Houston Texans get the best of both worlds — offensive AND defensive help — with two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft? The staff of Fan Nation’s NFL Draft site believes it’s possible.

After Week 1 of the college football season, the staff had the Texans selecting No. 1 AND No. 24 next April, the latter the result of a trade with the Miami Dolphins, a long-rumored potential destination for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

What could that net the talent-needy Texans? Well, with the No. 1 overall pick — the staff at NFL Draft believes the Texans will end up with that pick — Houston would take Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Per the staff:

While the common train of thought for the Texans will be to find their quarterback of the future, who says it needs to come at pick first overall pick (yes, this is foreshadowing)? Draft philosophy should always be "best player available," Thibodeaux is the best player at the most important-non quarterback position. He's a three-dimensional pass rusher and complete package of an edge prospect who defends the run with technique and effort, processes the mental game quickly, has a nonstop motor, will swat throws at the line-of-scrimmage and has experience dropping in coverage (shouldn't ask him to do it often in the NFL). Thibodeaux was unblockable when he was left one-on-one vs. Fresno State in Week One, finishing with a sack and forced fumble in limited snaps before the injury. Thanks to his talents, the Texans land their alpha defensive lineman to bolster the fiery identity they are trying to develop on defense.

Then, at No. 24, the staff believes the Texans will facilitate that trade with the Dolphins and THEN grab that quarterback of the future in Liberty signal-caller Malik Willis:

No, the Texans don't currently own this pick, but whether a Deshaun (Watson) trade goes down before the start of the season, by the deadline, or after the season, a trade will go down, and Miami is in the driver's seat. Willis has the strong work ethic, elite arm+legs and off-script playmaking ability that is ever so alluring out of modern quarterbacks. His projection and development are along the lines of Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, and his draft stock might be in that range too. In his 2021 debut vs. Campbell, the most impressive aspect was the strides he's made mechanically, specifically with his footwork, which led to improved overall accuracy. Take Willis now and be patient with him, trusting that the mental inconsistencies can catch up over time and form a franchise quarterback.

That sort of haul would give the Texans immediate help on the edge and a second young quarterback to develop, along with Davis Mills, their third-round pick last April.

READ MORE: Danny Do-It-All? Culley Talks Texans New WR

READ MORE: Deshaun Out: Texans Reveal Plans For 3 Key Players vs. Jaguars

You can reach Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.